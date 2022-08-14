Tear him down. Rip him apart. UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson can take all the hits

Ben Bolch
·9 min read
Los Angeles, CA - November 20: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass against USC.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes against USC in November. Entering his final season with the Bruins, Thompson-Robinson is eager to silence his doubters. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The public putdown spread thanks to an unlikely source.

Its target.

Earlier this summer, Dorian Thompson-Robinson retweeted a criticism of his play to nearly 17,000 followers. He wasn’t trying to prove anyone wrong or motivate himself or send any sort of message.

The UCLA quarterback shared the words of sports gambling analyst Brandon Walker because they rung true.

“At some point this season,” Walker wrote in June, “you will bet on UCLA because you've convinced yourself Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a good QB and you will be sad. Every single year.”

As much as it might have stung, Thompson-Robinson agreed that the critique accurately depicted the unfulfilled promise of his first four years as a Bruin.

“Y'all watch, y'all know football, I’m not going to sit here and act like y'all don’t know anything about the game,” Thompson-Robinson said of the media, “so yeah, there’s always some truth out there; he wouldn’t be saying it if wasn’t true.”

To be fair, many of UCLA’s recent failures haven’t been the fault of its quarterback. The Bruins couldn’t supply a defensive stop to beat Fresno State, or a touchdown to upset Oregon after Thompson-Robinson departed with an injury, or a decent kickoff to prevent USC from an improbable rally in the final minute.

The details didn’t matter. The bottom line, in Thompson-Robinson’s mind, was that he was the leader of a team that didn’t get it done.

As he pondered the pain of the past, the Bruins continually out of the running in the Pac-12 by Halloween, Thompson-Robinson foresaw a breakthrough in his final college season. Thirty quarterbacks have thrown passes for UCLA since Cade McNown led the Bruins to their last Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1999. UCLA has not won a Rose Bowl since 1986.

Thompson-Robinson thought about what it would be like to end the streak of national insignificance, to walk onto the field of his home stadium on Jan. 2, 2023, for UCLA’s first Rose Bowl in nearly a quarter-century.

“I do, every day,” he said. “I envision being that guy.”

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia walk off the field.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia walk off the field after the Bruins' win over Louisiana State in September last year. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Being that guy doesn’t mean replicating McNown or John Sciarra or Gary Beban but staying true to the first and only Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“I’m trying to be me and do it my way and coach [Chip] Kelly’s way and the way the team wants and get this thing done,” Thompson-Robinson said. “Not just talk about it but get it done.”

That entails relentlessly correcting his flaws and embracing his teammates and becoming the best version of himself. It’s a package that was on full display during the Bruins’ final three games last season, when they won in runaway fashion to secure their first winning record since 2015.

Thompson-Robinson engineered a historic beatdown of USC during which he hurdled a cornerback and showed that the pen is mightier than the sword by signing a fan’s hat near the corner of the end zone after another touchdown run. It was hard to imagine he would account for six touchdowns — four passing, two rushing — after his first two passes were intercepted.

When Thompson-Robinson returned to the sideline following the second interception, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson inquired about his well-being, the mentor more unnerved than his pupil.

“I was like, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ ” Gunderson recalled this week.

“Dorian said, ‘I’m fine. I’m totally fine. I’m good.’ ”

“ 'Are you sure?' ”

“ 'Yeah, I’m good. I screwed up. I’m fine. It’s all good.' ”

It really was. Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of his final 20 passes on the way to a 62-33 triumph, UCLA’s most points in the nearly century-old rivalry.

A month later, the Bruins were supposed to play nationally ranked North Carolina State in the Holiday Bowl. It was a chance to show just how much progress the team had made under the coach and quarterback whose arrival were in lockstep.

The morning of the game, Thompson-Robinson was showering in his San Diego hotel room, listening to music on his phone. Songs kept cutting off, phone calls and text messages ruining the vibe.

Thompson-Robinson stepped out of the shower, quickly toweling off to check his phone. There was an emergency team meeting. He knew what it meant.

“Whenever we have emergencies, they’re not good emergencies,” Thompson-Robinson said, “so that right there was the giveaway.”

The game was canceled. Too many UCLA players had tested positive for COVID-19 to play the bowl safely. Kelly delivered the news, crying in front of his team.

Season over.

Many expected it to also signal the end of Thompson-Robinson’s college career. He had played four seasons and was on the cusp of several school records. Kelly told his quarterback he was ready for the NFL.

Nope, Thompson-Robinson decided. There were more yards to gain. More wins to tally. More memories to make.

He’ll earn his undergraduate degree in African American studies after the completion of two classes this fall. He joined others on the cusp of graduation participating in UCLA's summer commencement ceremony. He’s also within reach of UCLA records for career yards passing, total offense, completions and rushing yardage by a quarterback.

More important are the team goals. First conference title since 1998. First major bowl game this century. Restoration of the UCLA football brand.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaps over Colorado safety Curtis Appleton II.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaps over Colorado safety Curtis Appleton II during a game in November. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

It would all start with love. Thompson-Robinson invited teammates Zach Charbonnet, Jake Bobo and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to put on a summer camp for nearly 70 underprivileged Native American children in Mesa, Ariz. Flinging footballs was just part of it, the Bruins also delivering messages on the importance of staying in school and finding a passion.

On the eve of preseason camp, Thompson-Robinson hosted the entire offense on a yacht ride around Marina del Rey funded by proceeds from his name, image and likeness riches. Players scarfed down barbecue and confided their goals in one another, Thompson-Robinson saying this was his last shot at something special and he was going to give his teammates everything he had in hopes they would do the same for him.

Before the evening ended, most everyone pulled out their phones to record dolphins flipping through the water.

“We kinda chased a pack of dolphins around for 10, 15 minutes,” Bobo said. “I had never been that close to a dolphin before, so that was cool.”

It’s the kind of bonding that has allowed Thompson-Robinson to hold difficult conversations without anyone becoming overheated. He’s told younger players what they need to do to earn playing time and others what they could do better to help the team.

“He’s the thermostat — he sets the temperature in there and I like that, I want him to,” Gunderson said. “Sometimes we’ve got to pick it up or cool off a little bit, but you don’t want a guy who’s the thermometer and just takes the temperature and adjusts to it; you want a guy that’s going to have some presence and pick people up or get people going.”

Even though Thompson-Robinson remains part of an offense that returns considerable firepower, doubts persist. The media picked UCLA to finish fourth in the Pac-12 despite dual Heisman Trophy candidates in Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet.

After unfollowing team beat writers on Twitter three games — and three losses — into his college career and questioning fickle admirers with his “Don’t be a fan later” and “Friends over fans” brands, Thompson-Robinson has shifted his focus to more important endeavors.

“At this point, our concern is with NFL scouts and GMs and owners and head coaches,” said Dorian’s mother, Melva Thompson-Robinson. “So it’s not a matter of trying to be mean or anything, but we have to be focused on a bigger prize. He and I have been talking since the early spring about, 'Dorian, you want to be a pro? It’s time to step it up and walk like a pro, act like a pro, talk like a pro, throw like a pro, work like a pro.' You know, all these things.”

CLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, right, avoids a tackle by Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, right, avoids a tackle by Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott as he runs the ball during a game in October. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

As part of that change, Thompson-Robinson has undergone his own transformation. He welcomes criticism, embracing the ways it can help him improve, no matter how hard it might be to hear.

All those losses he’s endured? He’s studied the details like an autopsy, trying to understand what it will take to turn a disappointing season into one that leaves a legacy. He knows he can’t run backward under pressure or let the ball slip out of his hand or throw into tight coverage, all maddening tendencies of earlier seasons.

There always will be critics. Brandon Walker has something to say? Thompson-Robinson is listening, ready to absorb every word in the hope it can avert more disappointment.

“There’s always the one or two games — whether it’s the Arizona States, the ‘SCs, the Utahs, the Oregons — that we let slip away that if we win those games, we’re in that big game, we’re in the Rose Bowl, we’re in the Pac-12 championship,” Thompson-Robinson said. “So for me he’s right and that’s going to remind me every day that on those three big games that we’ve got this year that I’ve got circled — Arizona State, ‘SC and Utah — that we’ve got to finish, we’ve got to win those games so that we can play in the games that we want to.”

Soon enough, the Bruins will know whether they can get there. There might be more games to circle, maybe even one in Pasadena in early January.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.