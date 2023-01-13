TeamViewer (ETR:TMV) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of TeamViewer (ETR:TMV) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TeamViewer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €138m ÷ (€1.1b - €446m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, TeamViewer has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured TeamViewer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TeamViewer.

How Are Returns Trending?

TeamViewer has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 601% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Another thing to note, TeamViewer has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 40%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On TeamViewer's ROCE

To bring it all together, TeamViewer has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 59% in the last three years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for TeamViewer that we think you should be aware of.

