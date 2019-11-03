(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 10 games:

1. North Dakota State (9-0, 5-0 MVFC): 56-17 win over Youngstown State (5-4, 1-4 MVFC)

2. James Madison (8-1, 5-0 CAA): Bye

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3. Weber State (7-2, 5-0 Big Sky): 36-17 win over No. 6 Sacramento State (6-3, 4-1)

4. South Dakota State (7-2, 4-1 MVFC): 35-14 win over Missouri State (1-7, 1-4)

5. Kennesaw State (7-2, 2-1 Big South): 45-21 loss to Monmouth (7-2, 4-0)

6. Sacramento State (6-3, 4-1 Big Sky): 36-17 loss to No. 4 Weber State (7-2, 5-0)

7. Illinois State (6-3, 3-2 MVFC): 27-10 loss to No. 9 Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1)

8. Montana (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky): 38-23 win over Portland State (5-5, 3-3)

9. Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1 MVFC): 27-10 win over No. 7 Illinois State (6-3, 3-2)

10. Central Arkansas (7-2, 5-1 Southland): 45-17 win over Lamar (4-5, 2-4)

11. Villanova (6-3, 3-3 CAA): 28-20 loss to New Hampshire (5-3, 4-1)

12. Princeton (7-0, 4-0 Ivy): 21-7 win over Cornell (2-5, 1-3)

13. Furman (6-3, 5-1 Southern): 35-20 win over Chattanooga (4-5, 3-2)

14. Montana State (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky): 42-7 win over Southern Utah (2-8, 1-5)

15. Dartmouth (7-0, 4-0 Ivy): 9-6 win over Harvard (4-3, 2-2)

16. North Carolina A&T (6-2, 4-1 MEAC): 22-20 win over South Carolina State (5-3, 3-2)

17. Florida A&M (8-1, 6-0 MEAC): 52-30 win over Delaware State (1-8, 0-6)

18. Southeast Missouri (6-3, 4-1 Ohio Valley): 32-13 win over Tennessee State (2-7, 1-4)

19. Central Connecticut State (8-1, 4-0 Northeast): 27-13 win over Wagner (1-8, 1-3)

20. Stony Brook (5-4, 2-3 CAA): 30-10 loss to Richmond (5-4, 4-1)

21. Towson (5-4, 2-3 CAA): 31-24 win over Delaware (4-5, 2-3)

22. Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3 Ohio Valley): 22-17 loss to UT Martin (6-3, 5-1)

23. Wofford (5-3, 4-1 Southern): 59-14 loss to Clemson (9-0)

24. North Dakota (5-3 Independent): Bye

Story continues

25. Nicholls (5-4, 4-2 Southland): 27-23 win over UIW (5-4, 4-3)

FCS coverage: www.fcs.football