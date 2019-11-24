(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 13 games:

1. North Dakota State (12-0, 8-0 MVFC): 21-7 win over Southern Illinois (7-5, 5-3)

2. James Madison (11-1, 8-0 CAA): 55-21 win over Rhode Island (2-10, 0-8)

3. Montana (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky): 48-14 loss to No. 8 Montana State (9-3, 6-2)

4. Sacramento State (9-3, 7-1 Big Sky): 27-17 win over UC Davis (5-7, 3-5)

5. South Dakota State (8-4, 5-3 MVFC): 24-21 loss to South Dakota (5-7, 4-4)

6. Weber State (9-3, 7-1 Big Sky): 38-10 win over Idaho State (3-9, 2-6)

7. Illinois State (8-4, 5-3 MVFC): 21-3 loss to Youngstown State (6-6, 2-6)

8. Montana State (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky): 48-14 win over No. 3 Montana (9-3, 6-2)

9. Northern Iowa (8-4, 5-3 MVFC): 38-7 win over Western Illinois (1-11, 1-7)

10. Villanova (9-3, 5-3 CAA): 55-33 win over Delaware (5-7, 3-5)

11. Central Arkansas (9-3, 7-2 Southland): 52-35 win over UIW (5-7, 4-5)

12. Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 MEAC): 31-27 loss to Bethune-Cookman (7-4, 5-3)

13. Southeast Missouri (9-3, 7-1 OVC): 31-24 win over Murray State (4-8, 2-6)

14. Wofford (8-3, 7-1 Southern): 31-11 win over The Citadel (6-6, 4-4)

15. Monmouth (10-2, 6-0 Big South): 48-13 win over Hampton (5-7, 1-5)

16. Kennesaw State (10-2, 5-1 Big South): 42-14 win over Gardner-Webb (3-9, 1-5)

17. Furman (8-4, 6-2 Southern): 64-7 win over Point (5-7)

18. Central Connecticut State (11-1, 7-0 Northeast): 43-10 win over Duquesne (6-5, 4-3)

19. Towson (7-5, 4-4 CAA): 25-23 loss to Elon (5-6, 4-4)

20. Austin Peay (9-3, 7-1 OVC): 35-7 win over Eastern Illinois (1-11, 1-7)

21. Southeastern Louisiana (7-4, 6-3 Southland): 28-27 loss to No. 23 Nicholls (8-4, 7-2)

22. Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 Ivy): 29-23 win over Brown (2-8, 1-6)

23. Nicholls (8-4, 7-2 Southland): 28-27 win over No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana (7-4, 6-3)

24. Yale (9-1, 6-1 Ivy): 50-43, 2-OT win over Harvard (4-6, 2-5)

25. North Carolina A&T (8-3, 6-2 MEAC): 54-0 win over North Carolina Central (4-8, 3-5)

FCS coverage: www.fcs.football