What do teams need to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals?

England have one foot in the quarter-finals but must not trip up in their next game - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

With the pool stage nearing their conclusion and the quarter-finals looming, Wales, England and New Zealand are the only three teams currently through to the knockout stages. What do the other teams need? And why could Ireland or France still technically be knocked out? Here is your helpful permutations guide.

Here are the tie-breakers, in order, should teams end up level on points:

The winner of the match in which the two tied teams have played each other shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have the best difference between points scored for and points scored against in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have the best difference between tries scored for and tries scored against in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have scored most points in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

The team who have scored most tries in all their pool matches shall be the higher ranked.

Should the tie be unresolved at the conclusion of steps one through five, the rankings as per the updated official world rugby rankings on Oct 9, 2023 will determine the higher ranked team. See the official world rugby rankings.

Pool A permutations

New Zealand

Wins: NZ 71 Nam 3, NZ 96 Ita 17, NZ 73 Uru 0

Losses: Fra 27 NZ 13

Naturally left with work to do after that opening loss to France, but put themselves back in the drivers’ seat for second place with an emphatic win against Italy before cruising to victory over Uruguay. Need a favour from Italy now to top the group (and for France to not pick up two bonus points in defeat, bringing the head-to-head into play).

France

Wins: Fra 27 NZ 13, Fra 27 Uru 12, Fra 96 Nam 0

Losses: –

To play: Italy

Still have to win against Italy to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals, given they could drop out of the top two if New Zealand end up on more points than France and France lose to the Azzurri (with no bonus points). In the unlikely instance in which France finish level on points with New Zealand – by picking up a try bonus point and a losing bonus point – France would progress having won that opening game.

Story continues

Italy

Wins: Italy 52 Nam 8, Ita 38 Uru 17

Losses: NZ 96 Ita 17

To play: France

Thrashed 96-17 by New Zealand in their penultimate pool match, but all is not lost for the Italians. Shockingly, victory over an Antoine Dupont-less France could send them through.

Uruguay

Wins: Uru 36 Nam 26

Losses: Fra 27 Uru 12, Ita 38 Uru 17, NZ 73 Uru 0

Not going through but have played valiantly and their whole tournament was focused on trying to secure a second-ever Rugby World Cup win against Namibia anyway. Mission accomplished.

Namibia

Wins: –

Losses: Ita 52 Nam 8, NZ 71 Nam 3, Fra 96 Nam 0, Uru 36 Nam 26

Not going through. They came chasing their first-ever Rugby World Cup win but were stopped short by Uruguay after taking an early lead. Losing Johan Deysel to a ban for his tackle on Dupont was a blow. Ill-discipline also cost the Welwitschias in their final pool game, as they conceded two yellow cards and a red.

Pool B permutations

Ireland

Wins: Ire 82 Rom 8, Ire 59 Ton 16, SA 8 Ire 13

Losses: –

To play: Scotland

The hard work is nearly done but losing to Scotland would be disastrous, given the possibility of being tied on points with Scotland who would own the head-to-head. A bonus-point of some kind would prevent disaster and if they finish level with South Africa then they would top the group on head-to-head.

South Africa

Wins: SA 18 Sco 3, SA 76 Rom 0, SA 49 Ton 18

Losses: SA 8 Ire 13

A bonus-point win over Tonga put the reigning champions on the brink of the last eight. They now wait to see what happens between Ireland and Scotland next weekend. It’s a complicated scenario, but, if Scotland can defeat Ireland by 21 points and score a try bonus-point, while Ireland also secure a try bonus-point, then South Africa are out.

Scotland

Wins: Sco 45 Ton 17, Sco 84 Rom 0

Losses: SA 18 Sco 3

To play: Ireland

Fail to beat Ireland and they are out. It is worth noting that Ireland have won the past eight meetings dating back to 2017. Worth noting, too, that should Scotland end up level on points with Ireland and South Africa and it comes down to head-to-heads, then points difference also comes into play.

Tonga

Wins: –

Losses: Ire 59 Ton 16, Sco 45 Ton 17, SA 49 Ton 18

To play: Romania

After defeat to South Africa, Tonga’s faint hopes of reaching the quarters are over.

Romania

Wins: –

Losses: Ire 82 Rom 8, SA 76 Rom 0, Sco 84 Rom 0

To play: Tonga

Following that heavy defeat to Scotland, Romania’s slim hopes of qualifying are also over.

Pool C permutations

Wales

Wins: Wal 32 Fij 26, Wal 28 Por 8, Wal 40 Aus 6

Losses: –

To play: Georgia

Happy days for Wales, the first side to have guaranteed qualification for the quarters, who now simply need a win against Georgia to top the group, given Fiji mathematically could still sneak in there. A draw or two bonus points would also be enough.

Fiji

Wins: Aus 15 v Fij 22, Fij 17 Geo 12

Losses: Wal 32 Fij 26

To play: Portugal

Fiji remain on track for the quarter-finals after tightening their grip on second place with victory over Georgia. Wales slipping up against the same opponent seems unlikely but if they did, Fiji could sneak into first place with a bonus-point win.

Wins: Aus 35 Geo 15, Aus 34 Por 14

Losses: Aus 15 v Fij 22, Wal 40 Aus 6

After grinding past Portugal, the Wallabies can still mathematically qualify for the quarters. But if Fiji take one point from their final match against the Portuguese they will join Wales in the knockout stages having beaten Australia earlier in the tournament.

Georgia

Wins: –

Draws: Geo 18 Por 18

Losses: Aus 35 Geo 15, Fiji 12-17

To play: Wales

The collapse against Portugal was a bit of a disaster, given Georgia might have been putting the heat on the Wallabies for third spot. And they pushed Fiji close but were undone in the second half. They cannot qualify.

Portugal

Wins: –

Draws: Geo 18 Por 18

Losses: Wal 28 Por 8, Aus 34 Por 14

To play: Fiji

Portugal’s World Cup is over after defeat to Australia on Sunday.

Pool D permutations

England

Wins: Eng 27 Arg 10, Eng 34 Jap 12, Eng 71 Chi 0

Losses: –

To play: Samoa

England secured a place in the quarter-finals thanks to Japan beating Samoa. Accruing 14 out of 15 points has been quietly impressive by Steve Borthwick’s side, who are now guaranteed at least a second-place finish in the Pool. Even if Argentina secure a bonus-point victory against Japan, and England lose to Samoa, it would leave the two teams tied on 14 points with England winning the head-to-head.

Argentina

Wins: Arg 19 Sam 10, Arg 59 Chi 5

Losses: Eng 27 Arg 10

To play: Japan

Moved up to second with a dominant win over Chile and set up an eliminator showdown with Japan next weekend.

Japan

Wins: Jap 42 Chi 12, Jap 28 Sam 22

Losses: Eng 34 Jap 12

To play: Argentina

Not a threat to England because they do not have the head-to-head advantage. The Brave Blossoms have a showdown with Los Pumas for second place.

Samoa

Wins: Sam 43 Chi 10

Losses: Arg 19 Sam 10, Jap 28 Sam 22

To play: England

No way through for them now, because even if Argentina and Japan drew and Samoa ended up level on points with those two sides, they would lose the head-to-head.

Chile

Wins: –

Losses: Jap 42 Chi 12, Sam 43 Chi 10, Eng 71 Chi 0, Arg 59 Chi 5

Chile’s World Cup ended without a win after losing to Argentina in the South American derby.