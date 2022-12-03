World Cup 2022 last 16: Which teams have qualified, who is out and knockout fixtures

Sam Dean
·5 min read
Japan players celebrate their qualification - GETTY IMAGES
Japan players celebrate their qualification - GETTY IMAGES

This year’s World Cup knockout matches are the most diverse in the competition’s history, with three teams from Asia qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time.

The first knockout stage of the World Cup has traditionally been dominated by teams from Europe and South America but this year there are multiple representatives from North America, Asia and Africa.

It marks only the second time since 1986, when the round of 16 format was first introduced, that two African nations have made it beyond the group, and the first time that a combined six teams from North America, Asia and Africa have reached the knockout stages.

South America only has two representatives (Argentina and Brazil) in the round of 16 in Qatar, their joint-lowest total since 1986.

And only twice before has Europe had fewer than its current eight representatives in the round of 16.

European nations have found it more difficult to progress when the tournament has been held outside of their own continent. Only six European teams reached the knockout stages of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Asia’s numbers were boosted by the surprise progression of Australia from a group containing France, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia have been affiliated with the Asian Football Confederation since 2006.

In this year’s round of 16 they are joined by Asian nations Japan and South Korea, who both advanced from the group stages in dramatic fashion.

Didier Deschamps, the France manager, said the greater diversity in the knockout stages will help to “showcase” world football.

“I always support diversity,” said Deschamps. “Those teams deserve to be there and if the five continents are represented, that is great. I think it shows and showcases world football.”

What are the group standings?

How did each team progress to the last 16?

In Group A

Final standings

Netherlands topped the group after beating Qatar in their final match. Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to progress as runners-up. Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup and lost all three of their matches, scoring only one goal.

In Group B

Final standings

England progressed as group winners after cruising past Wales in their final game. Their 3-0 win means Wales finished bottom, while the USA made it through as runners-up after squeezing past Iran in their crunch decider.

In Group C

Final standings

After losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina completed their turnaround in fortunes by beating Poland to top the group. Poland, despite losing to the South Americans, snuck through to the knockouts in second place on goal difference. That came after Mexico could only beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, therefore having to settle for third place, with Saudi Arabia finishing bottom.

In Group D

Final standings

France are through, and still top the group despite their surprise defeat to Tunisia in their final group game. Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 in their own final group game to qualify as runners-up, level on points with France but second on goal difference. Tunisia finished third on four points while Denmark, many people's dark horse pre-tournament, picked up a single point in fourth.

In Group E

Final standings

Japan win the group after their shock victory over Spain in the final round, a win that came as a result of a goal that caused a huge controversy because the ball appeared to be out of play in the build-up. Spain took second place despite their defeat. Germany are out of the World Cup despite beating Costa Rica in the final round. Costa Rica finished bottom.

In Group F

Final standings

Morocco went through as surprise group winners on seven points after their 2-1 win over Canada. Croatia managed to hold on to second place after a 0-0 draw with Belgium in a match that will be remembered for the hat-trick of golden opportunities missed late on by Romelu Lukaku.

In Group G

Final standings

Brazil top the group despite losing to Cameroon on the final evening of group-stage action. Switzerland finished second thanks to their ill-tempered victory over Serbia. Cameroon and Serbia both go out.

In Group H

Final standings

After a dramatic final two games Portugal qualified as group winners despite losing 2-1 to South Korea. The late winner for the Koreans carried them through as runner-up on goals scored over Uruguay, whose 2-0 win over Ghana proved not enough to carry them through.

What is the World Cup schedule for the knockout stage?

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - Netherlands 3 USA 1
Match 50 - Argentina 2 Australia 1

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - France vs Poland, 3pm 
Match 51 - England vs Senegal, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - Japan vs Croatia, 3pm 
Match 54 - Brazil vs South Korea, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - Morocco vs Spain, 3pm
Match 56 - Portugal vs Switzerland, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

QF1 - Winner of Match 53 vs Winner Match 54, 3pm
QF2 - Netherlands vs Argentina, 7pm

Saturday, December 10

QF3 - Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56, 3pm
QF4 - Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52, 7pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

SF2 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2, 3pm

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Lusail Stadium, 3pm

Who's leading the race for the Golden Boot?

At the end of the group stages, Marcus Rashford was among the front-runners. For a guide to all the latest stats from the World Cup, see our at-a-glance guide.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022 table: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final

    Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

  • Son Heung-min reveals ‘longest six minutes’ of his life as South Korea waited on World Cup progress

    Korea advanced to the last-16 after beating Portugal and Uruguay failed to beat Ghana by three goals

  • Capitals, Flyers, Avalanche handling injury woes differently

    Long before training camp, the Washington Capitals knew they would be without Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom for at least the first few months of the season. Before stepping on the ice, they learned Carl Hagelin would be out long term, as well. The Caps prepared for that by trading for Connor Brown and signing Dylan Strome. What they didn't prepare for was losing Brown to a torn ACL — the same injury Wilson is recovering from — and being without T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov for an extended peri

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. The Sherbrooke, Que., native skated to the top of the podium the men's 1,500-metre final, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. Jake Weidemann, of Ottawa, finished 2.47 seconds behind Gélinas-Beaulieu, good enough for the bronze medal. Earlier in the day, Alison Desmarais, of Vanderhoof, B.C., skated to bronze in the women's 1,500 in a time of 1:58.260.

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo