Which teams have qualified for Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

As the Champions League group stage nears its end, excitement will build over which teams will make the last 16 of the competition, and what sort of match-ups will occur during the knockout phase.

There is just one set of matches to play in the group stage of the European competition with tight races already having formed across several 'Groups of Death'.

Goal takes a look at which teams have already confirmed their position in the last 16 ahead of the highly anticipated draw.

What fixtures are left to play in the Champions League 2018-19 group stage?

The final group stage fixtures will be played from December 11-12 .

The draw for the Champions League last 16 will take place on Monday, December 17 , at 11am GMT (6am ET).

Date Match Time (UK) December 12 Viktoria Plzen vs Roma 5:55pm December 12 Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow 5:55pm December 12 Ajax vs Bayern Munich 8pm December 12 Young Boys vs Juventus 8pm December 12 Benfica vs AEK Athens 8pm December 12 Manchester City vs Hoffenheim 8pm December 12 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Lyon 8pm December 12 Valencia vs Manchester United 8pm

What teams have qualified for the Champions League 2018-19 last 16?

Barcelona were the first team to qualify for the knockout stages having accumulated 10 points with three wins and one draw in their first four games. Tottenham scored a dramatic equaliser at Camp Nou with a late strike to progress to the last 16, ahead of Inter.

Real Madrid and Roma both secured their progress on Matchday Five, with the European champions winning 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico courtesy of goals by Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez to take top spot.

Ajax also secured qualification to the next phase in the penultimate group stage round after winning 2-0 against AEK Athens, while Bayern Munich also sealed their spot in the knockout phase after thumping Benfica 5-1 at the Allianz with doubles from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben as well as a solo effort by Franck Ribery.

Manchester City fought off a strong performance by Lyon to salvage a point in their thrilling 2-2 draw to retain first place in Group F, though top spot is still not assured. The Ligue 1 outfit face off against Shakhtar Donetski on December 12 to determine who joins the Premier League champions in the last 16.

Manchester United needed a 91st-minute winner from Marouane Fellaini to clinch a 1-0 victory at home against Young Boys to send themselves through to the next round, while Juventus also sealed their fate with a goal from Mario Mandzukic against Valencia.

Liverpool managed to edge out a 1-0 win over Napoli in their final group stage game through Mohamed Salah to seal their spot in the last 16, alongside PSG who won 4-1 against Red Star to top their group.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have both eased through from Group A, with the German side finishing in first place.

Group Winners (seeded in round of 16 draw) Runners-up (unseeded in round of 16 draw) Qualified (position TBD) A Borussia Dortmund Atletico Madrid B Barcelona Tottenham C PSG Liverpool D Porto Schalke E Ajax, Bayern Munich F Manchester City G Real Madrid Roma H Juventus, Manchester United

*Only lists teams who have already qualified for the round of 16 stage. Goal will keep this page updated throughout the remainder of the group phase.

** Last updated Dec 11, 2018.