Teams say Pirelli given 'impossible task' as F1 tyre supplier

Pirelli given 'impossible task' in F1

Formula 1 chiefs need to be aware of the "impossible" task Pirelli has faced over recent years when it comes to choosing who becomes the official supplier after 2019, say team bosses.

Pirelli and Hankook are being evaluated as part of the FIA's tyre tender process for the period 2020-2023, and both have passed checks to ensure they are technically capable of delivering, so commercial talks with F1 have begun.

Although Pirelli has long faced criticism over its products either degrading too much or too little, F1 team bosses have backed the Italian company's efforts.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Pirelli has often found itself on the receiving end of blame for having done something the teams had asked for.

"Pirelli has been with us for a long time as a stable partner, and they have been given an impossible task that whatever specification we ask for and they deliver, it is not as good as it should be," he said.

"Mario [Isola, Pirelli racing boss] has stood firm with the teams complaining, and Pirelli is a great brand and a pillar of the sport. That has to be considered.

"Obviously the teams have no say in that, it is a commercial and political decision that is going to be taken by FOM.

"They need to look at the numbers, they need to look at the brand values and the impact that a new tyre supplier can have versus the one that we know."

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul said that whoever is chosen to become the official supplier needs to be offered stability of rules.

"What is really important is to make sure to define what is good for the sport, for the fans, for the show and for the future - and we stick with it," he said.

"As Toto said, every single time we come with a request, and I think Pirelli has delivered, it seems to make us even more unhappy than the situation before.

"It is really important that we have good think about that and give time and stability to Pirelli or anyone else to develop the right product."