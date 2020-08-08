Teams' Lack of Preparedness Reason Behind Postponing Women's World Cup

The women's 2021 World Cup has been postponed to 2022, which has left fans thinking about the decision. Now it turns out, the postponement could have been due to the level of preparedness of teams.

The ICC though has retained Feb-March window in 2022 for the tournament to be played in New Zealand. The qualifiers will be played in July 2021 in Sri Lanka, according to ESPNCricinfo.

As far as the preparations are concerned, New Zealand is one of the first countries t declare itself corona free. Also it allowed spectators without any limitations at sporting events. The tournament was originally scheduled to start early in February next year.

Also bio-security bubbles were being created in coordination between New Zealand government, the cricket board, World Cup Organising committee and the ICC. In fact the apex body had also scheduled for the qualifiers in November, from where three teams were to join already qualified five teams.

But many member countries raised concerns over the readiness for the event. It is learnt that strong objections were also raised by PCB and BCB for the qualifiers, as their teams would not have been prepared to participate in the tournament.

"We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world's biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," Manu Sawhney, the ICC chief executive said in a media release on Friday. "Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained."