Are teams figuring out the KC Chiefs? Giants’ Judge thinks it’s a ‘foolish narrative’

There’s a growing narrative among NFL analysts that opposing defenses have figured out how to beat the Chiefs, who enter Week 8’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants with a disappointing 3-4 record.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge isn’t buying it.

During a Wednesday news conference, Judge blasted that line of thinking as “foolish.” He doubled down on his assertion in a Thursday Zoom call with reporters who cover the Chiefs.

“I just think that’s just a foolish narrative to buy into,” he said emphatically. “This team is extremely talented. They’re very, very well-coached.

“I mean, look, you can go through their offense, defense, kicking game — they’re as well-coached, they’re as talented, as any team in the entire league.”

Judge has a point. Talent is the issue for a Chiefs team that boasts quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

But the Chiefs have struggled mightily this season, in large part because of self-inflicted wounds like turnovers and shoddy defense. Before the season began, they were widely regarded as favorites to play in their third straight Super Bowl.

While Kansas City’s offense continues to rank among the NFL’s best, the Chiefs have 17 turnovers already this season, including nine interceptions throw by Mahomes, the former league and Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs are currently minus-10 in turnover margin, tied for second-worst in the league.

“We’ve been giving some things away free and we’ve got to take care of that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

Defensively, the Chiefs rank at or near the bottom in multiple categories, including yards per play (32nd), total yards allowed (28th), points per game (27th) and pass defense (26th).

The Giants (2-5) won’t take the Chiefs lightly despite their shortcomings. Judge noted that the Chiefs have overcome adversity in their not-too-distant past, including a 24-0 deficit in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round of the playhoffs. The Chiefs came roaring back to win that game 51-31 en route to an eventual win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“Obviously, they can turn it on in a flash,” Judge said. “Look, it’s a very, very talented team. I think anyone thinking anything else is just fooling themselves.”