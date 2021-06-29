Which teams are out of Euro 2020? Every nation knocked out so far

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

With the Euro 2020 knockout phase underway, a collection of countries have already had their fill of international action this summer.

The group stage saw eight teams removed from the action and knocked out of the competition before the knock-out phase.

That’s not to say it has been easy to predict who will be eliminated in every case; already there have been comeback stories, shock results, teams having hope until the final minutes of their group games and, before the end of the groups, we could yet see a big nation with a surprise exit.

So far, though, one or two nations going home early have been expected, while some have only fallen short based on goal difference.

Here is every nation to have been knocked out of Euro 2020 so far - with more to come, and with increasing frequency from this point onwards.

Bottom of the groups

Turkey were unfailingly disappointing throughout, not managing to pick up a point and looking ragged and disorganised in each of their three games to finish bottom of Group A.

In Group B, a three-way tie left Russia bottom of the pile after they were hammered in their last match by a resurgent Denmark.

It was North Macedonia who, not unexpectedly, failed to cope with the larger nations in Group C; unlike some others who will exit this summer, they gave a tremendous account of themselves and wrote national history with their first appearance -and goal - at a major tournament. The legendary Goran Pandev also waved goodbye to the international scene as they departed.

And in Group D, Scotland fell short in their final match against Croatia, having needed a win to progress. It’s still a big step for them to have reached the finals and this could be the start of a new cycle for them in regularly reaching major tournaments again.

Poland finished bottom of Group E, but looked primed to have a run at progress thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s double to draw level, but Viktor Claesson’s injury-time strike dealt them a second loss of the tournament and left them fourth.

Hungary finished bottom of Group F despite a heroic effort against Germany in the final game, leading twice at the Allianz Arena before Leon Goretzka’s late goal denied them progress and left them fourth.

Outside the best third-placed teams

Finland and Slovakia were the unlucky third-placed sides who have been eliminated.

Czech Republic finished top of the table of third-placed sides, with Switzerland second, Portugal third and Ukraine scraping through to the round of 16.

In the knockout stages

Wales’ Euro 2020 journey was ended by Denmark with Kasper Dolberg scoring twice in a 4-0 win in Amsterdam.

Austria pushed Italy all the way to extra-time before eventually succumbing to defeat at Wembley.

The Netherlands were dumped out of the tournament at the last-16 stage with the Czech Republic producing a fine display to capitalise on Matthijs de Ligt’s red card in Budapest.

Belgium ended Portugal’s hopes of retaining their trophy with a hard-fought win in the round of 16. Thorgan Hazard fired in the only goal of the game in Seville.

Crazy action on Monday saw two round of 16 games go to extra time, Croatia eventually exiting after coming out on the wrong side of an eight-goal thriller against Spain.

And then world champions and tournament favourites France suffered the biggest shock exit of all, giving up a two-goal lead with ten minutes to play before losing on penalties to Switzerland.

The biggest result for the home nations so far this summer was England beating Germany for the first time in a knock-out game at a major tournament since 1966 to reach the quarter-finals.

In the final match of the round of 16, it was Sweden who were eliminated, losing to Ukraine in the last minute of extra time after going down to 10 men earlier in the additional period.

