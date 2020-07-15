NCAA approves waiver allowing teams to count two wins vs. FCS opponents toward bowl eligibility

College football teams scrambling to fill their 2020 schedules don’t have to worry about the NCAA’s usual rule for FCS opponents.

The NCAA approved a waiver Wednesday that allows teams at the top FBS level of college football to count two wins against teams from the second-tier FCS division toward the six wins needed for bowl eligibility. Standard NCAA rules allow FBS teams to count just one win over an FCS opponent for bowl eligibility, meaning a team with two FCS opponents had to win seven games to make it to a bowl game.

The FCS opponents FBS teams have to beat for bowl eligibility typically have to have 90 percent of their scholarships allotted over a two-year period. The waiver decreases that number to 80 percent.

Multiple FBS teams are looking for non-conference opponents to fill their schedules after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that their member teams would play conference-only schedules in 2020 if a season happens at all. A team that had a non-conference game with a Big Ten or Pac-12 opponent canceled can now find a second FCS opponent if necessary to fill out its schedule.

But that’s assuming a season happens, of course. It’s an assumption that can’t be made safely given the current coronavirus pandemic. If cases continue to rise across the country it’s hard to see how a college football season could happen.

But if it does happen in some form or fashion, teams now have more some flexibility with their non-conference scheduling if not every conference goes to a conference-only schedule like the Big Ten and Pac-12 did.

