Teams advance to N.B. Tankard from the Woodstock qualifier

Eight of New Brunswick’s top teams hit the ice at the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15, to battle for the final six seeds in the upcoming 2023 New Brunswick Tankard in Moncton on Feb. 8 to 12.

After two days of curling, a half dozen teams advanced, with the Jack Smeltzer foursome rolling past Trevor Hanson, Jason Roach and Mike Kennedy to leave Woodstock as the top qualifier and third seed in Moncton.

Kennedy completed the preliminaries as the second qualifier, followed by Roach in third, Zach Eldridge in fourth, Alex Robichaud in fifth and Hanson as the sixth and final qualifier.

The Rob Lister and Liam Marin foursomes failed to advance to Moncton.

Amy MacDonald, one of the event organizers, said the Woodstock rink proudly hosted the top curlers from around the province for a great weekend.

She said the rink would be a busy spot again this weekend as Woodstock plays host on Saturday, Jan. 21, to a Little Rock and Junior (U15) funspiel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with teams from Grand Falls, Nackawic, Florenceville, and Woodstock.

MacDonald noted admission is free to watch the young curlers in action.

