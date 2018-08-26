Teammates Gilliland, Gragson wreck in final corner; 'I'd go fight him' Todd Gilliland was vying for his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson dove to the inside of Gillilands No. 4 Toyota for the lead in the final turn, wrecking both trucks in the process. Alongside one another, both trucks …

Todd Gilliland was vying for his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win on Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson dove to the inside of Gilliland‘s No. 4 Toyota for the lead in the final turn, wrecking both trucks in the process.

Alongside one another, both trucks incurred heavy damage and paved the way for Justin Haley to nab the win and clinch a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

“I’d go fight him right now, but I can’t,” Gilliland said of teammate Gragson in an emotional post-race interview on pit road. “I’m extremely mad.”

Gragson, a member of the eight-truck playoff field, was racing for a guaranteed spot in the next round of the playoffs. He finished ninth, while Gilliland finished 11th.

Gragson also gave an emotional interview after he appeared to receive a scolding from Marcus Richmond, crew chief of the No. 4 team.

“We were racing for the win,” Gragson said. “I apologize to Todd, the No. 4 team, everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. We’re in the playoffs and I’m trying to get a win. That one’s on me. ”

