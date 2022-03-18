Teammates again in NFL, former Fresno State stars made a lot of history with Bulldogs

When at Fresno State, quarterback Derek Carr and wideout Davante Adams were among the most potent duos in college football history, winning titles and setting records in 2012 and ‘13.

Working in a deep and talented corps of receivers with Isaiah Burse and Josh Harper, Adams caught 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns in just two seasons, helping lead the Bulldogs to Mountain West Conference championships in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons before departing for the NFL.

Can they do it again, now as teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders?

If history is any kind of tell, they will. Here are five of the best from their Fresno State days.

No. 5: Touchdown vs. SMU in the 2012 Hawaii Bowl

One of the shortest Carr-Adams connections also was one of their best. On a fade to the right corner of the end zone, the Bulldogs’ wideout wrestled for position, then went up and snared the football, pinning it briefly against the cornerback’s shoulder pads before securing the catch.

Davante Adams kisses the Mountain West trophy as Derek Carr looks on in the second half of a college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

No. 4: 60-yard TD vs. Colorado in 2012

A relatively short pass turned into a long TD with one of the most wicked stiff arms anyone will ever see. Adams was on his way to the end zone when a Buffaloes’ linebacker shot over to make a tackle - to try at least. Adams tucked the ball away and put him down with a solid shot, sprinting the final 20 yards into the end zone.

No. 3: 59-yard TD vs. New Mexico in 2013

Adams had nine receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns in this game, the most impressive a 59-yard strike in the third quarter. Carr rolled right and fired the ball about 60 yards, high and between the hash marks. Adams had to hit another gear already 40 yards down field to split two defenders and get to the football.

Former Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams, right, is greeted by fans after a victory at San Diego State in 2013. Adams caught a school-record 233 passes in two seasons, a mark that the Bulldogs’ KeeSean Johnson could break against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Johnson is eight receptions away.

No. 2: 16-yard TD at San Diego State in 2013

The score was tied in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs put together a 91-yard touchdown drive capped by a stellar, leaping catch by Adams up the left sideline. Adams beat press coverage at the line of scrimmage, slowed adjusting to the ball in the air as he made his way up the sideline, then won a battle for a contested catch.

No. 1: 75-yard TD vs. UNLV in 2013

This play stands out, because of the arm talent of Carr and the dominance of Adams beating opposing corners and safeties down the field. Carr had to sidestep pass rush and threw the ball about 60 yards in the air off one foot, with Adams running by an over-matched corner stuck in man coverage with no help.