Teaming up to provide supplies to Montreal's homeless encampments

With winter fast approaching, people living in homeless encampments around Montreal are getting ready to face the cold, and community groups are teaming up to help. A coalition has come together to raise money to buy essential supplies for those who choose to live outside rather than take what they see as the risk of moving to a shelter during a pandemic.

"We don't want people out there this winter, but we have to respect the decision of those campers," Martin Pagé of Dopamine, an organization that offers support to drug users.

"And we're going to do everything that we can so that those people can stay safe."

Dopamine is one of more than a dozen organizations that will be working together this winter to raise money for equipment such as tents, sleeping bags and insulated blankets so that those living outside will have what's necessary to survive Montreal's harsh weather.

Outreach workers will distribute the supplies and will also offer other assistance, with the ultimate goal being to help people find real homes.

In a statement released earlier this week, the team of organizations calls itself the #LeaveNoOneBehind collective and says it has received financing from Centraide of Greater Montreal. The collective also plans to raise funds online, aiming to raise at least $10,000.

Donating to the cause sends a strong message to those living in tents, camps and homeless shelters, the statements says, as these people need all the help they can get.

Getting ready for winter

Among those who could probably use a hand is Jacques Brochu, though he has been busy setting up an efficient campsite on the green space along Notre-Dame Street in the city's east end — a green space that went from housing a handful of campers to dozens over the summer.

Montreal ordered the encampment vacated back in late August, but those living on the stretch of grass alongside the busy street aren't moving.

Brochu has a camp stove for cooking meals, a line for drying clothes, buckets for collecting rain and plenty of tarps.

"We're gonna try to do our best doing our tarp job," he said. "A group of 10 here, I can do myself the kitchen for our group. I can easily manage that."

The encampment along Notre-Dame wasn't the only one to pop up after the city greenlit tenting in parks late last spring, when COVID-19 cases were surging.

People like Brochu prefer not to sleep in shelters where, even with sanitary measures in place, sharing indoor airspace with strangers — means an increased risk of catching COVID-19.

