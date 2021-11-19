As TeamHealth’s Nevada Case Continues against United, New Jersey Court Allows TeamHealth to Seek Legal Fees against United in Separate Matter

Federal Court Rules in Favor of Providers on Motion to Remand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal judge has granted a key motion filed by TeamHealth providers in their New Jersey RICO case against United and MultiPlan, finding that the case can go forward in state court. The case, which alleges United has underpaid the providers by more than $100 million, was originally filed in New Jersey state court in November 2020. Defendants removed the case to federal court. Federal District Judge Renee Marie Bumb (D.N.J. No. 20-20083 (RMB/AMD)) has now granted the providers’ motion to remand, finding no federal jurisdiction.

As in Nevada, TeamHealth asserts in its New Jersey lawsuit that United unlawfully conspired with MultiPlan, falsely representing to healthcare providers and patients that United’s use of MultiPlan’s software product results in a “fair price.” The providers allege the MultiPlan process is unfair and “does not use the information it purports to use.” In deciding providers’ remand motion sending the matter back to New Jersey state court, Judge Bumb ruled federal question and diversity jurisdiction were lacking. Judge Bumb also ordered: “Within ten days of this order, [TeamHealth] shall advise whether they wish to pursue their motion for attorney’s fees.”

The providers advised the Court, yes, citing “defendants’ fast and loose tactics” in a recent filing. The providers added, “United’s removal here reflects a pattern of conduct that courts have identified and rejected.”

“United’s approach wastes judicial resources and delays resolution on the merits,” said Carol Owen, TeamHealth’s Chief Counsel of Revenue Payment Integrity. “United has tried this tactic and failed in Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada, and Arizona courts. This tactic, used in at least seven pending cases, has caused a collective five years of delays to TeamHealth’s efforts to recover more than $100 million owed by United. We are grateful that courts have begun to see this strategy for what it is.”

Story continues

The New Jersey matter coincides with a trial now underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which TeamHealth provider groups allege United has paid an improperly low rate for more than 11,000 claims. Similar lawsuits are pending in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. TeamHealth is seeking punitive damages against United and MultiPlan in both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania cases. At stake is the very ability of heroic frontline healthcare providers to get necessary reimbursements from large profitable insurers to cover the cost of the lifesaving care they provide.

For more details, see ProtectingOurHealthcareHeroes.com. To watch ongoing Nevada state court trial proceedings against other United entities, tune in to the livestream (Meeting ID: 541 907 772) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 15,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 2,900 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

The collective term “United” as used throughout this release references defendants, UnitedHealth Group, Inc.; UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.; and UnitedHealthcare of New Jersey, Inc. Multiplan, Inc. is also a defendant.

Case name is Atlantic ER Physicians Team Pediatric Associates, et al. v. United Health Group, Inc. et al. Civil Action No. 1:20-cv-20083 (RMB/AMD).

###

CONTACT: Sylvia Ridenour TeamHealth 865.328.7689 media@teamhealth.com



