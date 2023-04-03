Team17 Group (LON:TM17) stock falls 16% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) share price is down 30% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 0.7%. Zooming out, the stock is down 29% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 17% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Team17 Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Team17 Group reported an EPS drop of 9.9% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 30% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Team17 Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Team17 Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 30%. The market shed around 0.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 9% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Team17 Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Team17 Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

