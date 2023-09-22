Team World strikes first as Ben Shelton cruises to win over Arthur Fils at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER — Ben Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament.

Shelton won 85 per cent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

"I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start," he said.

Fils, a 19-year-old from France and making his Laver Cup debut, was up 4-1 in the first set tiebreaker before Shelton stormed back with six straight points to take the first set.

"I thought it was really big for me in the first set to stay with him all the way," said Shelton. "When you're down early in a tiebreaker and you get it back to even, you feel like you have the momentum.

"From there at that point in the tiebreak, I got really confident and it kind of blended into the second set as well."

The American carried that momentum into the second set, scoring the first break of the match to go up 3-1 and winning out from there.

Shelton's points received sustained cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena, with the American repeatedly turning towards the crowd and pumping his fist after scoring.

Shelton's win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

It was the first of four matches Friday, including a showdown between Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and French veteran Gael Monfils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press