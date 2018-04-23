Which team has won most penalties in Champions League history?
Real Madrid face Bayern Munich this week after a controversial win over Juventus in the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo netted a last-minute penalty to give Real an aggregate victory, and Goal has taken a look at the teams with the most penalty kicks to their name in the Champions League, since the 2003-04 season.
1 AS Roma
Penalties taken: 10 | Penalties scored: 5
2 Atletico Madrid
Penalties taken: 10 | Penalties scored: 6
3 Sevilla
Penalties taken: 11 | Penalties scored: 7
4 AC Milan
Penalties taken: 11 | Penalties scored: 10
5 Liverpool
Penalties taken: 12 | Penalties scored: 8
6 CSKA Moscow
Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 10
7 Manchester City
Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 11
8 Juventus
Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 11
9 FC Porto
Penalties taken: 16 | Penalties scored: 12
10 Manchester United
Penalties taken: 17 | Penalties scored: 12
11 Chelsea
Penalties taken: 20 | Penalties scored: 16
12 Arsenal
Penalties taken: 24 | Penalties scored: 18
13 Real Madrid
Penalties taken: 30 | Penalties scored: 22
14 Bayern Munich
Penalties taken: 31 | Penalties scored: 23
15 Barcelona
Penalties taken: 31 | Penalties scored: 23