Which team has won most penalties in Champions League history?

    Real Madrid face Bayern Munich this week after a controversial win over Juventus in the Champions League.

    Cristiano Ronaldo netted a last-minute penalty to give Real an aggregate victory, and Goal has taken a look at the teams with the most penalty kicks to their name in the Champions League, since the 2003-04 season.

  • 1 AS Roma

    Penalties taken: 10 | Penalties scored: 5

  • 2 Atletico Madrid

    Penalties taken: 10 | Penalties scored: 6

  • 3 Sevilla

    Penalties taken: 11 | Penalties scored: 7

  • 4 AC Milan

    Penalties taken: 11 | Penalties scored: 10

  • 5 Liverpool

    Penalties taken: 12 | Penalties scored: 8

  • 6 CSKA Moscow

    Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 10

  • 7 Manchester City

    Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 11

  • 8 Juventus

    Penalties taken: 14 | Penalties scored: 11

  • 9 FC Porto

    Penalties taken: 16 | Penalties scored: 12

  • 10 Manchester United

    Penalties taken: 17 | Penalties scored: 12

  • 11 Chelsea

    Penalties taken: 20 | Penalties scored: 16

  • 12 Arsenal

    Penalties taken: 24 | Penalties scored: 18

  • 13 Real Madrid

    Penalties taken: 30 | Penalties scored: 22

  • 14 Bayern Munich

    Penalties taken: 31 | Penalties scored: 23

  • 15 Barcelona

    Penalties taken: 31 | Penalties scored: 23

