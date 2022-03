UNC played spoiler to Duke’s final home game, the last at Cameron Indoor Stadium for coach Mike Krzyzewski. Will the two meet again?

Will Wake Forest ride the back of the ACC Player of the Year, Alondes Williams, to an ACC tournament championship?

Does N.C. State have any 1983 magic in the tank?

We want to know your thoughts. Vote below in our ACC tournament poll.

Which North Carolina team will win the most games in the ACC tournament?