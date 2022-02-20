Team USA's Nathan Chen Lands a Backflip During Final Performance at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Nathan Chen
    Nathan Chen
    American figure skater
Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Annice Lyn/Getty

Nathan Chen closed out his 2022 Olympic journey with a bang!

The 22-year-old skater took part in his final performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, delivering a thrilling routine during Beijing's Exhibition Gala.

Chen skated to Fanfare Ciocarla's "Caravan," landing an impressive backflip toward the end of his three-minute set, among other exciting and intricate skating feats.

The Exhibition Gala, according to Sports Illustrated, "showcases the 18 figure skaters who medaled during the 2022 Olympics."

The event gives the athletes the chance to show off their skating skills one final time — without competing for a medal — before the Closing Ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

Team USA Walks in Olympics Closing Ceremony as Beijing Games Come to an End

At this year's Winter Games, Chen scored many accomplishments, including earning a gold medal for the men's figure skating event.

During the free skate program, Chen claimed his first Olympic gold medal with a world-record 218.63 points, becoming the first American to win the event since Evan Lysacek in 2010.

Chen's total score was 332.60, coming ahead of silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan (310.05) and bronze medalist Shoma Uno, also of Japan (293.0).

Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Annice Lyn/Getty

That win followed Chen's previous record-breaking performance, where he took the lead in the men's competition with the highest short program score ever.

Chen performed a program set to "La Bohème" by Charles Aznavour and executed a series of remarkable jumps to move into first place with a score of 113.97.

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chen also took home a silver medal for the team figure skating event.

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.

