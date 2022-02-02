Team USA's Hilary Knight Gives an Olympic Village Room Tour: 'A Little McMansion'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Hilary Knight is settling into her new digs!

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Knight, 32, gave fans an inside look at where she and the rest of the Team USA Women's Ice Hockey gang will be spending their time when they're not competing for gold in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"Room tour," Knight simply captioned the minute-and-a-half long video, which featured cameos from fellow teammates Amanda Kessel and Hannah Brandt, who were lounging on the couch watching TV as Knight started the tour.

Immediately upon entering the ultra-modern, minimalist suite, a red "WE ARE TEAM USA" banner can be seen hanging on the wall. To the left, there's a living room outfitted with a couple couches and chairs, a TV, and a cart that serves as a makeshift pantry with easy access to a microwave — perfect for late-night snacks.

Additionally, there are multiple bedrooms — all of which are outfitted with an armoire and a decent-sized bed complete with white comforters and small blue blankets with"Beijing" written across them — as well as multiple bathrooms, which feature floor-to-ceiling white and grey marble.

"Look at this, a little McMansion," Knight said in the video while giving the tour.

In November, the three-time Olympic medalist got candid about paving the way for women's equality in a sport that's typically considered male-dominated — something that's been important to Knight from the get-go.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

"I don't think that I'd be waking up every single day, along with my teammates, trying to pave a better path for the next generation at the professional level and the national level [if things were equal]. Women do not have the same footing that men do right now," she told PEOPLE. "And I think that's just another hat that we wear … and hopefully that will change."

Knight, a University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni, recently spoke to PEOPLE about playing for Team USA in her fourth Winter Olympics, saying she was "nervous excited" for the 2022 Games to start.

"I live for that uneasy feeling in your stomach, where the hair on the back of your neck stands up," she explained. "Because there's nothing like it. It's like that adrenaline rush that it's about to be go-time and the anticipation of a puck drop, and that's when I'm happiest. So I look forward to it."

Added Knight: "To be united all together cheering one another on, knowing that we're a part of something bigger than ourselves, is a pretty unique and really cool feeling."

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, beginning Feb. 3, and the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.