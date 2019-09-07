Team USA upset with Greece's Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The Antetokounmpo brothers ruffled feathers during the FIBA World Cup matchup pitting Greece's national team, featuring Giannis and Thanasis, against Team USA.

The Americans held on for a 69-53 win Saturday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals next week, but toward the end of the game, tempers flared between Giannis and his NBA counterparts.

Team USA had all but secured its victory with about 1:40 left to play when Thanasis Antetokounmpo hit Harrison Barnes, who had a free dunk, from behind. It sent Barnes to the floor and a common foul was called on the play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the game ended, U.S. forward Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged words that almost escalated until referees and coaches came to break it up.

Brown then pointed at Thanasis.

"Yeah, I said something to Giannis. Well, Giannis said something to me," Brown said, via ESPN. "But we've got bigger fish to fry. So we move on."

Jaylen Brown and Giannis exchanging words.@FCHWPO after the game via @WindhorstESPN: “Yeah, I said something to Giannis. Well, Giannis said something to me. But we’ve got bigger fish to fry. So we move on.” pic.twitter.com/XOq52Qkjdp — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 7, 2019

Giannis did not speak with media following the game, ESPN noted.

Members of Team USA later clarified why they were so upset.

Story continues

MORE: FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA has 'become close in a short period of time,' Gregg Popovich says | FIBA World Cup 2019: Don't underestimate USA's 'C-team', warns Demond Greene | FIBA World Cup 2019: ‘Teams are gunning for’ U.S., Myles Turner says after close win | FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA holds off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo to advance

"The (no apology) escalated it," Marcus Smart said. "At that moment, you've got to take it for what it is. Regardless of whether you feel like it was wrong or right, it was wrong."

Barnes, who was not injured by the foul, added: "The game was over; probably a frustration play. Apologies only go so far. If I don't get up and something would've happened, apologies aren't going to help us in the next game. Luckily everything is all good."