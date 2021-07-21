Team USA Softball Secures First Tokyo Olympics Win Over Italy, Cat Osterman Pitches 6 Scoreless Innings

Team USA softball

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images Team USA celebrates after beating Italy

Softball superstar Cat Osterman just proved why she's a force to be reckoned with — even years after her retirement.

Osterman pitched six scoreless innings during Team USA softball's first game in the 2021 Summer Olympics on Wednesday. The American women were ultimately victorious over Italy, winning 2-0 in Tokyo. The success marks Team USA's first victory in this year's Games, with most events kicking off after Friday's Opening Ceremony.

Amanda Chidester, Haylie McCleney, Valerie Arioto, Michelle Moultrie and Aubree Munro all had hits for the U.S.

Italy didn't go down easily, though, with both teams hitless until the bottom of the fourth inning.

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Athletes and Stars Arriving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Next up, the softball team will face Canada at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball stadium in their quest for a gold medal.

Team USA softball

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images Team USA celebrates after beating Italy

Softball first became an Olympic sport back in 1996, making its debut at the Atlanta Summer Games. That year, the U.S. women won the first-ever softball gold medal. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, Team USA made it to the final but was defeated by Japan. Softball was off of the schedule for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

RELATED: Olympic Athletes Share Their Pre-Competition Rituals and Superstitions

Osterman actually announced her retirement from softball in 2015, but returned to the Olympic team to tend to some "unfinished business," she told PEOPLE earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA Opening Ceremony Olympic Uniforms, with Help from Surfer Caroline Marks

"I feel like I was born and raised in this program, getting in at such a young age of 18," Osterman told PEOPLE. "I felt like I needed to come do my job as a veteran and come back and help them navigate the journey to a gold medal."

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23rd and the Tokyo Paralympics beginning August 24th on NBC.