Team USA Shocked That Russia’ Kamila Valieva Can Skate on Despite Failed Drug Test

Philippe Naughton
·4 min read
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater
Matthew Stockman
Matthew Stockman

The young Russian figure skater at the center of an Olympic doping row was cleared today to carry on competing at the Beijing Olympics despite a failed drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cited “exceptional circumstances” in quashing a proposed ban on 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, saying that to bar her from competing in Beijing “would cause her irreparable harm.” But the ruling was slammed by U.S. Olympic chiefs, who complained that Russia had once again been allowed to get away with doping.

“We are disappointed by the messages this sends,” USOPC Chief Executive Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. “This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.”

Valieva became the first woman to land quad jumps in Olympic competition as she led Russia to gold in the team event in Beijing last Monday.

The following day, as the six skaters were preparing to collect their medals under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee—Russia itself is banned because of systematic state-sponsored doping—a testing lab in Stockholm informed the IOC she had tested positive for a banned angina drug in a sample taken six weeks earlier. The medal ceremony was delayed, and has still to take place.

Two factors appeared to sway the three-person CAS panel which heard the urgent IOC appeal asking for Valieva to be barred from further competition in Beijing: the unexplained delay in testing her sample and her status—because of her age—as a “protected person” under anti-doping who should not be publicly named and shamed for failed tests.

Briefing reporters in Beijing, CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said the 44-day delay in testing Valieva's anti-doping sample was “extremely unfortunate” for both Games organizers and the athlete herself. “In other words, we will not have this case if these anti-doping test procedures would have been completed in one week or 10 days as it is generally the case,” he said.

“The panel considered that preventing the athlete from competing at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances,” Reeb added.

Valieva will now take to the ice in Tuesday’s short program as favorite to lead a Russian medals sweep in the individual women's event—and with the gaze of the world upon her slender shoulders.

Barely 30 minutes after the CAS ruling was announced, the 15-year-old arrived to train at a practice rink near the Capital Indoor Stadium where the figure skating competition is being held. At least 100 international reporters, photographers, and camera crew were waiting for her.

The Stockholm lab had found that Valieva’s sample, taken during the Russian national championships in St Petersburg on Dec. 25, contained the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which can be used to boost blood flow and endurance. The CAS arbitrators made no ruling on whether she took the drug knowingly but ruled that a Russian disciplinary panel had been acting within its rights when it cleared her to skate last Wednesday.

On the face of it, the CAS ruling is a blow for the IOC, which was officially asking the arbitration panel to reimpose the temporary suspension lifted by the Russian anti-doping panel. But a New York Times report suggested that the Swiss-based organization might in fact be quite happy to be on the losing side for once.

Reporter Tariq Panja said that even as the CAS hearing was taking place, remotely, “several members of the news media were surprised to receive an email from an I.O.C. official that included a video of an interview with the head of the Russian Olympic Committee that was played during the hearing.” The clip showed the official, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, criticizing the handling of Valieva’s sample by the Swedish lab.

CAS did not address the question of whether the Russians should keep their gold medal from the team event or whether it should be handed to their American rivals.

In a tweet after today's CAS ruling, the USA Today commentator Christine Brennan said Team USA might decide to push for the medal ceremony to go ahead in the next few days. “The thinking is take the silver now, enjoy the moment, then perhaps get the gold when Russia is punished once CAS rules on the merits of the case in months.”

