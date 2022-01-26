Team USA Olympic gear is here—cheer on your favorite athletes with these patriotic pieces

Team USA Olympic gear is here—cheer on your favorite athletes with these patriotic pieces
Team USA Olympic gear is here—cheer on your favorite athletes with these patriotic pieces

With the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, it’s a great time to pick up some patriotic apparel. After all, if you’re going to spend countless hours on the couch watching figure skating, luge and freestyle skiing, you might as well look cute and be cozy doing it. Here’s the best part: You can even buy some of the same official Team USA Olympic gear that the 223 members of the U.S. team will be wearing as they compete in Beijing.

To help you get in the spirit for the games, we've rounded up 13 of the best Team USA pieces you can don over the next few weeks. From a warm Nike beanie to a trendy Polo Ralph Lauren sweatsuit, these will let everyone know you’re a true fan of pure athletic excellence.

1. Nike Team USA Scarf

Nike Team USA Scarf
Best Olympics gear: Nike Team USA Scarf

Nike is one of the big sponsors of Team USA this year, so it's released gear as good for competing as it is for lounging around in the Olympic Villages. The brand’s Team USA scarf is a great go-to accessory for all wintery sports and activities, and can even be used as a sort of rally towel if you’re just hanging out watching medal events inside. It’s like a traditional soccer scarf, but for the Olympics.

Get the Nike Team USA Scarf from Lids for $35.99

2. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Track Jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Track Jacket
Best Olympics gear: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Track Jacket

Ralph Lauren has been designing USA Olympic gear for years, putting the brand’s all-American spin on opening and closing ceremony looks, along with athletic gear. The fashion house did a particularly great job this year, starting with this “USA” emblazoned track jacket. With its contrasting cuffs and official Olympics patch, it’s cool and utilitarian, and is available in both men's and kids' sizes.

3. Alex and Ani Team USA Bracelets

Alex and Ani Team USA Bracelets
Best Olympics gear: Alex and Ani Team USA Bracelets

For a more subtle show of spirit during the 2022 Winter Olympics, one of these dainty bracelets from beloved jewelry brand Alex and Ani will do. The classy bangle bracelets are available with charms for a bunch of Olympic sports, so you can pick your favorite. There are also general Team USA bracelets in varying degrees of red, white and blue patriotism.

Shop Team USA Bracelets at Alex and Ani starting at $16

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Fleece Jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Fleece Jacket
Best Olympics gear: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Fleece Jacket

Another item from the Polo Ralph Lauren x Team USA collection, this red, white and blue tie-dye fleece features cool zipper pulls and an accent pocket. The zip-front mockneck jacket is made with recycled polyester and nylon, which the brand says “helps lessen environmental impact by reducing landfill waste and the use of virgin raw materials.” You can look cool and feel good about yourself at the same time.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren x Team USA Tie-Dye Fleece Jacket from Bloomingdale’s for $228

5. Team USA Hockey Jersey

Team USA Hockey Jersey
Best Olympics gear: Team USA Hockey Jersey

If you’re a hockey fan, the Winter Olympics can be a really exciting time. When else do you get to watch so much hockey at once? If you’re looking to advertise your support for Team USA, you can pick up an official white, navy blue or royal blue jersey. Made by Nike and available in sizes ranging from infant to men's 2XL, each jersey has mesh insets on the side and an embroidered appliqué logo.

Get a Men’s Team USA Hockey Jersey from Fanatics for $169.99

6. Nike USA Pom Beanie

Nike USA Pom Beanie
Best Olympics gear: Nike USA Pom Beanie

If you’re going to be out in the snow, keep your head warm with a Team USA beanie. This Nike hat is basic but cute, with a ribbed cuff, embroidered team logo patch and soft knit fabric. The navy color should go with everything, too—like just about anything else on this list.

Get the USA Pom Beanie from Nike for $32

7. Team USA Mountain T-Shirt

Team USA Mountain T-Shirt
Best Olympics gear: Team USA Mountain T-Shirt

Don’t want to spend a ton on Olympics gear that you'll only wear for a few weeks? This official Team USA T-shirt is a great option, with its mod mountain design and stylish color scheme. The soft cotton shirt has a tagless collar, too, so it’ll be nice and comfy even under layers of winter warmers.

Get the Team USA Mountain T-Shirt from Fanatics for $27.99

8. Team USA Winter Olympics Warped Hoodie

Team USA Winter Olympics Warped Hoodie
Best Olympics gear: Team USA Winter Olympics Warped Hoodie

A classic sweatshirt with a cool graphic twist, Nike’s Team USA pullover hoodie has a front pocket for cold hands and loose items, a corded hood and a bold center graphic flashing your Olympic fervor. It’s one of the most popular men’s sweatshirts on Fanatics right now, which makes sense, because #America.

Get the Team USA Winter Olympics Warped Hoodie from Fanatics for $64.99

9. Nike Dri-Fit Team USA Training Shirt

Nike Dri-Fit Team USA Training Shirt
Best Olympics gear: Nike Dri-Fit Team USA Training Shirt

Work out like the Olympians do in Nike’s Dri-Fit Team USA shirt. Its moisture-wicking fabric should keep you feeling cool even during the most grueling routines, and its stylish design will keep you looking cool. Dick’s shoppers say it’s “super light and comfortable” and note that it won’t stretch or shrink in the wash, which is always a bonus.

Get the Nike Dri-Fit Team USA Training Shirt from Dick’s for $18.93

10. Team USA V-Neck Hoodie

Team USA V-Neck Hoodie
Best Olympics gear: Team USA V-Neck Hoodie

Looking for a fashionable, fitted hoodie that you can wear for all of the upcoming Olympic festivities? ThisTeam USA sweatshirt from Kohl’s has a fleece lining, cute “Team USA” retro graphic, a convenient front pocket and a V-neck that elevates the whole look. Yes, it’s a sweatshirt, but it’s a nice sweatshirt.

Get the Team USA V-Neck Hoodie from Kohl’s for $64.99

11. Spyder Snow Tech Crew

Spyder Snow Tech Crew
Best Olympics gear: Spyder Snow Tech Crew

More of a skier than a skater? Team USA’s ski team will be wearing Spyder Snow Tech gear on the slopes this Winter Olympics, including this crewneck shirt you can pick up from Macy’s. Made of a breathable French terry knit, the shirt is stretchy enough that you can wear it for any and every activity and it even wicks away moisture. Even cooler: The shirt’s bold graphics were created by American artist Eric Haze.

Get the Spyder Snow Tech Crew from Zappos for $69

12. Volcom Team USA Snowboard Beanie

Volcom Team USA Snowboard Beanie
Best Olympics gear: Volcom Team USA Snowboard Beanie

Volcom is the official outfitter of the US Snowboarding team this Olympics, and its range of products is both modern and functional. People are particularly partial to the Team USA Beanie, which has retro styling, oversized USA lettering and a very cute red, white and blue pom-pom on top. It’ll definitely get you noticed on or off the slopes.

Get the Volcom Team USA Snowboard Beanie from Macy’s for $34

13. Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Sweatsuit

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Sweatsuit
Best Olympics gear: Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Sweatsuit

A retro-futuristic look that's comfy enough to sleep in yet chic enough to wear out in public, Ralph Lauren’s red, white and blue crewneck fleece sweatsuit is all Team USA, all day. If the head-to-toe look isn't your thing, you can buy the sweatshirt and sweatpants separately, too.

Official Team USA Olympic gear 2022 is here: Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren and Spyder

