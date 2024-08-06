Team USA Basketball Defeats Brazil to Advance to Olympic Semifinal Thanks to LeBron James and Devin Booker

After the win, James told reporters, "Every game is its own test" as Team USA looks ahead to its semifinal matchup against Serbia

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty LeBron James and Stephen Curry in Paris Olympics showcase

The men's U.S. basketball team is one step closer to Olympic gold.

Team USA defeated Brazil 122-87 in their quarterfinal game Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Bercy Arena in Paris, led by LeBron James' 12 points and 18 more from Devin Booker.

After the game, James, 39, told reporters, including PEOPLE, "We've got to continue to help each other spread the ball out and we'll be in a great rhythm."

The Lakers star went down after taking an elbow to the eye from a Brazilian player and left the court for the locker room. James said, "I'm okay," after the game while speaking to media, and that he's looking forward to meeting Serbia in the semifinal.

"We understand and we see an opportunity. The only game that's guaranteed is the next one now," James said when asked if Team USA is nervous about any future countries upsetting them for the gold medal.

"That's the only thing we focus on and we look forward to the match. Every game is its own test. No matter what happened in the first two, it's about what goes down Thursday night," James said of their semifinal matchup.

THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty LeBron James (C) gestures during a training session at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium

The men's basketball team had support from LeBron's son, Bronny James, and A'ja Wilson of the U.S. women's team, who sat courtside with Snoop Dogg. The beloved rapper and unofficial Team USA mascot wore a patriotic head-to-toe look for the quarterfinal in Paris.

Also in attendance was NBA commissioner Adam Silver, James' agent Rich Paul and actress Taraji P. Henson.

Also on Tuesday, France defeated Canada with the help of 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

Team USA will face Serbia — including NBA MVP Nikola Jokic — on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.

Team USA will face Serbia — including NBA MVP Nikola Jokic — on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.



