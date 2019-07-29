Team USA at 2019 FIBA World Cup: Full roster, game schedule ahead of international basketball tournament
Which NBA players will fill out the roster for Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup?
That's the big question as head coach Gregg Popovich looks to lead Team USA to a FIBA three-peat. Several NBA stars have already passed on the opportunity to play for this year's squad, so the path to another gold medal could be difficult with strong challengers hoping to upset the red, white and blue.
With the international tournament fast approaching, here's a breakdown of Team USA's roster and its FIBA World Cup schedule.
FIBA WORLD CUP 2019: JJ Redick declines Team USA invitation
Team USA roster for 2019 FIBA World Cup
Player
Position
NBA Team
Bam Adebayo
Center
Miami Heat
Harrison Barnes
Forward
Sacramento Kings
Jaylen Brown
Forward
Boston Celtics
Andre Drummond
Center
Detroit Pistons
Kyle Kuzma
Forward
Los Angeles Lakers
Brook Lopez
Center
Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Lowry
Guard
Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton
Guard/Forward
Milwaukee Bucks
Matchup
Date
Time
USA White vs. USA Blue
Aug. 9
10 p.m. ET
USA vs. Spain
Aug. 16
10 p.m. ET
USA vs. Australia
Aug. 22
5:30 a.m. ET
USA vs. Australia
Aug. 24
Midnight ET
USA vs. Canada
Aug. 26
5:30 a.m. ET
Donovan Mitchell
Guard
Utah Jazz
Mason Plumlee
Center
Denver Nuggets
Julius Randle
Forward
New York Knicks
Marcus Smart
Guard
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum
Forward
Boston Celtics
PJ Tucker
Forward
Houston Rockets
Myles Turner
Center
Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker
Guard
Boston Celtics
Thaddeus Young
Forward
Chicago Bulls
Players not participating: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), DeMarcus Cousins (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), JJ Redick (New Orleans Pelicans), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)
Team USA scrimmage schedule
Khris Middleton Guard/Forward Milwaukee Bucks
Matchup
Date
Time
USA White vs. USA Blue
Aug. 9
10 p.m. ET
USA vs. Spain
Aug. 16
10 p.m. ET
USA vs. Australia
Aug. 22
5:30 a.m. ET
USA vs. Australia
Aug. 24
Midnight ET
USA vs. Canada
Aug. 26
5:30 a.m. ET
Team USA schedule for 2019 FIBA World Cup
Matchup
Date
Time
USA vs. Czech Republic
Sept. 1
8:30 a.m. ET
USA vs. Turkey
Sept. 3
8:30 a.m. ET
USA vs. Japan
Sept. 5
8:30 a.m. ET
Second round
Sept. 6-9
TBD
Quarterfinals
Sept. 10-11
TBD
Semifinals
Sept. 13
TBD
Finals
Sept. 15
TBD