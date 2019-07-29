Team USA at 2019 FIBA World Cup: Full roster, game schedule ahead of international basketball tournament

Which NBA players will fill out the roster for Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup?

Team USA at 2019 FIBA World Cup: Full roster, game schedule ahead of international basketball tournament

Which NBA players will fill out the roster for Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup?

Which NBA players will fill out the roster for Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup?

That's the big question as head coach Gregg Popovich looks to lead Team USA to a FIBA three-peat. Several NBA stars have already passed on the opportunity to play for this year's squad, so the path to another gold medal could be difficult with strong challengers hoping to upset the red, white and blue.

With the international tournament fast approaching, here's a breakdown of Team USA's roster and its FIBA World Cup schedule.

FIBA WORLD CUP 2019: JJ Redick declines Team USA invitation

Team USA roster for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Player

Position

NBA Team

Bam Adebayo

Center

Miami Heat

Harrison Barnes

Forward

Sacramento Kings

Jaylen Brown

Forward

Boston Celtics

Andre Drummond

Center

Detroit Pistons

Kyle Kuzma

Forward

Los Angeles Lakers

Brook Lopez

Center

Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Lowry

Guard

Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton

Guard/Forward

Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell

Guard

Utah Jazz

Mason Plumlee

Center

Denver Nuggets

Julius Randle

Forward

New York Knicks

Marcus Smart

Guard

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Forward

Boston Celtics

PJ Tucker

Forward

Houston Rockets

Myles Turner

Center

Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker

Guard

Boston Celtics

Thaddeus Young

Forward

Chicago Bulls

Players not participating: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), DeMarcus Cousins (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), JJ Redick (New Orleans Pelicans), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Team USA scrimmage schedule

Team USA schedule for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Matchup

Date

Time

USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 1

8:30 a.m. ET

USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 3

8:30 a.m. ET

USA vs. Japan

Sept. 5

8:30 a.m. ET

Second round

Sept. 6-9

TBD

Quarterfinals

Sept. 10-11

TBD

Semifinals

Sept. 13

TBD

Finals

Sept. 15

TBD

