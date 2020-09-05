A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).
Arizona - No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.
Atlanta - No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.
Baltimore - No fans for the start of the season.
Buffalo - No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina - No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.
Chicago - Team plans no fans for the start of the season.
Cincinnati - No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.
Cleveland - State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.
Dallas - Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.
Denver - No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.
Detroit - No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.
Green Bay - No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Houston - No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.
Indianapolis - No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.
Jacksonville - Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.
Kansas City - Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).
Las Vegas - No fans for 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers - No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Los Angeles Rams - No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.
Miami - Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.
Minnesota - No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.
New England - No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.
New Orleans - No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.
New York Giants - No fans ''until further notice.''
New York Jets - No fans ''until further notice.''
Philadelphia - No fans ''until further notice.''
Pittsburgh - No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.
San Francisco - No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.
Seattle - No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.
Tampa Bay - No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee - No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.
Washington - No fans for 2020 season.
