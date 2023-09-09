A team-by-team guide to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including coaches and best players

The 2023 Rugby World Cup, hosted by France, starts tonight and runs until October 28.

England arrive at the tournament following a disappointing series of warm-up matches, most notably suffering their first loss to Fiji in their final game before flying out.

If Steve Borthwick’s side can put together the sort of performances one would expect from players of their calibre, they should have a comparatively easy route through to the semi-finals. But standing in the way of them reaching a second World Cup final in four years are a host of formidable sides.

Here is your guide to all 20 teams competing in the tournament, including the latest squad information.

Pool A

France

France

Italy

Italy

Namibia

Namibia

New Zealand

New Zealand

Uruguay

Uruguay

Pool B

Ireland

Ireland

Romania

Romania

Scotland

Scotland

South Africa

South Africa

Tonga

Tonga

Pool C

Australia

Australia

Fiji

Fiji

Georgia

Georgia

Portugal

Portugal

Wales

Wales

Pool D

Argentina

Argentina

Chile

Chile

England

England

Japan

Japan

Samoa

Samoa

