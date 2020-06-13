Team Sunweb reveal black and white summer kit

Team Sunweb show off their black and white summer kit

Team Sunweb have revealed what they call their 'summer kit' swapping their red and black colours for a largely white look decorated with their two-striped Keep Challenging design.

Under UCI rules, teams can change their colours once a year. The new clothing is made by Craft, while Team Sunweb said it will also introduce a select number of Cervélo bike with "a new gleaming, predominantly black, new design."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The new kit will be worn by the men's and women's WorldTour teams and the development team, with Michael Matthews, Nicolas Roche, Tiesj Benoot, Sam Oomen, Coryn Rivera, Floortje Mackaij, Liane Lippert and all the teams' riders sent new kit to use in training and when racing resumes later in the summer after the suspension of the race calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the summer approaches, Team Sunweb hope for these new opportunities – a successful re-opening of society, travel, team camps, and ultimately with it racing. With what was planned as a novelty – introducing rotating spring and summer kits – with their new white summer kit, the team are looking forward to a fresh restart of the season more than ever. A restart where they can hopefully continue doing what we all love the most – racing bikes in beautiful places across the world," Team Sunweb said, when presenting the new colours.

The colours are similar to that used in 2017 and 2018, before the switch to red and black. The shorts remain classic black, while the jersey is largely white to help limit overheating in the sun, with the Keep Challenging strips on the front and rear of the jersey. The large C logo on the shoulders of bike sponsor Cervelo is also black, with the Sunweb holiday company logo on the chest in red.

"Those two Keep Challenging stripes, measured precisely equal in length, reflect the exact balance of energy which an individual obtains and gives to the other individuals which form their environment. Both stripes travel straight upwards, to always keep rising; the left stripe is to symbolise the continuous development of each person, and the right stripe is to visualise their ever-improving innovative environment," Team Sunweb explained.

Story continues

Team Sunweb said the kit is made from an innovative new fabric that further reduces drag, while the shorts are made from the bib shorts include DSM’s Dyneema fiber which helps to protect the riders in the event of a fall.

The new kit is complemented with the Lazer Bullet and Genesis helmets.