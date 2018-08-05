Team Sky’s Egan Bernal remains in hospital with ‘serious facial trauma’ after crash at Clasica San Sebastian

Egan Bernal, Team Sky‘s prodigious young talent who shone at the Tour de France, remains in hospital on Sunday where he is receiving treatment for “serious facial trauma” following a major crash at the Clasica San Sebastian.

With the one-day classic entering its final kilometres, more than a dozen riders were brought down in an incident which left both Bernal and Movistar’s Mikel Landa requiring medical attention on the road.

Both riders were placed in neck braces before being taken to Donostia Hospital. Team Sky later said in a statement: “Egan suffered a serious facial trauma. He is awake and talking. He has had a precautionary scan to assess for further injuries which revealed a nasal fracture and maxillary injury [upper jaw bone].”

Landa suffered a frcatured L1 vertebra at the base of the spine and will be ruled out of racing for around three weeks.

Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors won the race from Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).