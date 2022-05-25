Team Scott honors law enforcement community

Team Scott came together May 16-20 to recognize law enforcement contributions in the community and to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Led by the 375th Security Forces Squadron, several events were held throughout the week that promoted camaraderie, remembrance, honor, pride and morale.

“We kicked off (the 60th Anniversary of National Police Week) with our inaugural breakfast in which we hosted local leaders and police chiefs from around the area to include the Mayor of Swansea, Mike Leopold,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Cody, 375th SFS police services NCO in charge. Other activities included a 5K Run/Ruck, a golf tournament, a field day and a special guard mount.

During the 5K Run/Ruck, participants were encouraged to pause and read signage throughout the route honoring fallen law enforcement officers. Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, participated in the Ruck and said, “(This gave us an opportunity) to think about the defenders — our brothers and sisters in arms, and those outside the gate who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This is what it’s all about.”

In addition to the run, first responders from Team Scott competed in a field day of sorts against other first responders from the local community. The physically demanding event had participants carrying teammates, pushing Humvees and flipping tractor tires. As the different heats took place, members of the 375th SFS encouraged them to not give up and dedicate their struggle to fallen law enforcement officers.

Wrapping up the week was a final guard mount ceremony. As a formation of defenders stood behind him, Master Sgt. Nicholas Winters, 375th SFS flight chief, explained its significance.

“Police week affords us the opportunity to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers who have bravely given their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others,” Winter said. “Guard mount is an official military function conducted at the start of the shift. It is used to review routines and defense, conduct roll call and perform equipment inspections.

“It can be a very somber moment because it can be a routine day where nothing happens or it can be the day where everything happens to include giving your life to protect the lives of those whom we serve.”

National Police Week occurs every May and was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 as a way to recognize the contributions of law enforcement officers, focus on health initiatives that support their mental health and well-being, and work to support the families of officers who lose their lives or who are catastrophically injured in the line of duty.