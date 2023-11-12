Team Saskatchewan claims gold at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship after 6-4 win

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Team Saskatchewan beat their Prairie rivals to win the 2023 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Saturday.

Saskatchewan, led by Shaun Meachem, beat Team Manitoba 6-4 to secure a chance to represent Canada at the 2024 World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The win capped an 11 game winning streak starting after Saskatchewan dropped its opening match 8-4 to Nova Scotia's Paul Flemming.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba, skipped by Melissa Kurz, were tied 4-4 heading into the eighth end.

But Manitoba missed its final hit and roll attempt, sealing the win for Saskatchewan.

In the bronze medal match, Team Ontario’s Scott McDonald defeated Team Nova Scotia 8-3 score to land the final podium spot.

Meachem and company are the 10th team in Canadian mixed curling history to win the championship as the host province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press