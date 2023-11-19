WHO team rescues 31 babies from embattled Gaza 'death zone': Israel-Hamas war live

The World Health Organization led a team into embattled Shifa Hospital on Sunday, rescuing 31 sick, premature babies and at least 16 health workers and other staff as Israel continued its devastating military campaign across northern Gaza.

It was the second WHO-led mission to the hospital in as many days. On Saturday, WHO officials described the hospital as a "death zone" with staffers struggling amid limited supplies of food, water and power. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, credited the Palestinian Red Crescent Society with conducting the evacuations "under extremely intense and high-risk" conditions.

"We’re deeply moved and impressed by the extraordinary bravery and service of the health workers in Gaza, who continue to serve under the most dire and difficult circumstances," Tedros said.

The babies were taken to the neonatal intensive care unit at a maternity hospital in southern Gaza. Planning is underway to transport the dozens of hospital staff and critically ill patients remaining at the hospital when safe passage can be secured, Tedros said. The hospital has been under siege for weeks amid Israeli claims it was being used by Hamas to stash fighters and weaponry.

Israel has been focused on crushing Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants made the now-infamous raid into Israeli border communities that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and 240 captured and taken back to Gaza as hostages. The Gaza Health Ministry says Israel's ensuing military campaign has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians.

Fuel getting to Gaza 'far from enough' to cover humanitarian needs, U.N. official says

Palestinians donate blood at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Developments:

∎ President Joe Biden pitched his plan for post-war Gaza and the West Bank in a Washington Post op-ed, saying the two Palestinian enclaves should be reunited "ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority." Israel, however, has balked at ceding security control of Gaza after the war.

∎ Beijing will host a delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries, including the Palestinian Authority's foreign minister, to help find a solution to war, the Chinese foreign ministry said Sunday.

∎ Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that a deal for the release of dozens of hostages was imminent. He also denied reports that he rejected a Hamas offer to free all 40 child hostages and most but not all mothers released in return for a ceasefire.

UN agency: 24 die in attack on school-turned shelter

At least 24 people were reported killed in an Israeli air strike on a school-turned shelter for displaced families in northern Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said in a statement Sunday. He said up to 7,000 people were in the school, which also was hit two weeks ago. At least 12 people were killed and 54 injured in that attack, Lazzarini said. The Israeli military said its troops were active in the area targeting militants.

“This is yet another proof that no one, and nowhere is safe in Gaza," Lazzarini said in a statement. "These acts not only blatantly contravene the rules of war, they also show a total disregard for humanity."

Large groups of people are fleeing Gaza City, satellite images show

US official: Hostage talks reach 'very sensitive stage'

Hostage negotiations aimed at freeing the estimated 240 people believed held by militants in Gaza have progressed but a deal remained uncertain Sunday, a top White House official said.

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said the hostages remain an "incredibly high priority" for Biden and his entire administration. Reports of various deals for the release of dozens of women and children have been circulating for weeks, but thus far only four hostages have been released and one rescued.

"These talks have clearly reached a very sensitive stage," Finer told ABC "This Week." "We’re following this minute by minute, hour by hour, and have been over a number of weeks."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war live updates: 31 babies rescued from Gaza hospital