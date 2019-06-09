Team radio in full: Vettel rages at Canadian GP penalty
Following the incident on lap 48, FIA stewards gave him the penalty for the manner in which he rejoined the circuit at Turn 4.
Here's what was said over the Ferrari radio channel:
Engineer: “We’ve got a five-second time penalty for unsafe re-entry, head down, head down. Hamilton three seconds behind…”
Vettel: “I had nowhere to go. Seriously, I had nowhere to go. I did see him.”
Engineer: “Copy.”
Vettel: “I had to go through the grass, and you come back, he has amazing grip, where the hell am I supposed to go? I have grass on my wheels. It’s his fault if he decides to go that way. If he goes to the inside he’d have gone past me.”
Engineer: “OK, stay focused, copy that, stay focused. Ten laps to go.”
Vettel: “I am focused. But they are stealing the race from us.”
Engineer: “Copy that.”
After the race, there was more exchange over the radio...
Vettel: “You need to be an absolute blind man to think you can go through the grass and then control the car. I was lucky I didn't hit the wall. Where the hell am I supposed to go? This is a wrong world I tell you. This is not fair.”
Team boss Mattia Binotto tried to calm Vettel down but the German was having none of it…
Vettel: “I am not staying calm. This is not fair. It is not fair. I'm angry... and I have the right to be angry. I don't care what people say.”