Team Penske unveils Menard-inspired No. 12 throwback paint scheme for Darlington

Team Penske revealed a retro paint scheme Sunday for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, unveiling a No. 12 Ford for driver Ryan Blaney that pays tribute to the early stages of Paul Menard’s career.

The release during Sunday’s ARCA Menards Series broadcast carries some significance. The design, chosen by Blaney, takes cues from Menard’s first ARCA victory — in 2003, for team owner Andy Petree at Talladega Superspeedway. The paint scheme was also featured in Menard’s debuts in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

The family-owned Menards home improvement business has been a prominent sponsor in motorsports, partnered with Team Penske in NASCAR and IndyCar since 2016.

Paul Menard retired after the 2019 season, accumulating one Cup Series victory and three Xfinity Series wins. His lone Cup triumph came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2011.