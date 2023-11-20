Fan's voice

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap

Liverpool should feel that they are handily placed in the Premier League.

Considering the disappointment of last season and the upheaval in the summer - with effectively the entire midfield being revamped - most supporters would have been unsure what to expect from this team — while Champions League qualification would always be the minimum expectation.

However, what we are seeing is a team on pace to launch a serious title challenge. With a crucial game away at Manchester City on the horizon and their next run of fixtures looking slightly more straightforward than their fiercest recent rivals, they will feel that they have a real chance of being top of the tree at Christmas.

That is historically a great place to be and there are few clubs in the world that can ride the crest of a wave quite like Liverpool.

As supporters, we will all try to temper our expectations and one of the aspects of sport that keeps us so gripped is that you never know what is around the corner.

But the Reds should feel they are exactly where they need to be if they are to bring the Holy Grail home for a second time during Jurgen Klopp’s rein.