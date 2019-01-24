Team Orr scores four in third for 5-4 comeback win over Team Cherry

RED DEER, Alta. — Team Orr scored four times in the third period — including three goals in a 1:12 span — to come from behind and beat Team Cherry 5-4 on Wednesday at the CHL Top Prospects Game.

Team Cherry was up 4-1 early in the third before Team Orr's Jakob Pelletier sparked the comeback at 4:42.

Nikita Okhotyuk struck next for Team Orr at 15:59 and Brett Leason and Connor McMichael scored 26 seconds apart to go ahead a goal with less than three minutes to play in regulation.

Graeme Clarke found the back of the net in the second for Team Orr and Kerby Dach, the top-ranked player at the annual event and No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings, tacked on an assist.

Arthur Kaliyev led Team Cherry with two goals and an assist.

Peyton Krebs had a goal and an assist and Nick Robertson chipped in with three helpers playing on a line alongside Kaliyev. Samuel Poulin had the other goal.

Hunter Jones started for Team Orr and stopped 18-of-20 shots in 30 minutes of action before giving way to Colten Ellis, who made 15 saves to pick up the win.

Taylor Gauthier took the loss after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Mads Sogaard started for Team Cherry and made 17 saves as the two netminders split playing time down the middle.

The Canadian Press