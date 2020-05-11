Team Leyes, The Urban Jewelry Brand That Became a Global Empire

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Luxury cars, fashionable clothes, and extravagant accessories are the main aspects that characterize the appearance of an urban artist. And it is precisely among these details that Kevin Leyes, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, started his company: Team Leyes.

Like many, this young Argentinean comes from a humble family, and there was no shortage of difficulties in his home. However, this was not an obstacle for him to stand out from a very young age.

After his first job as a web designer and developer at the age of nine, Leyes had a clear vision of his purposes, despite being a child. At 16, he gave way to his first venture: a clothing and hat brand.

However, the great demand in this commercial sector made it difficult for him to position himself properly. But, instead of giving up and putting aside his idea of entrepreneurship, the young man decided to try again. This time, he saw an opportunity where, by then, no one else had found it. And that's when Team Leyes came into being, all under his own portfolio and group of companies Leyes Enterprises.

Team Leyes is a brand and company dedicated to the design of urban jewelry, currently based in the U.S. and that only in 2019, had revenues of approximately $6.5 million ARS. Its growth has been exponential, to the point that it now works with many internationally renowned musical artists.

Built on Experience and a Thirst For Success

Although this is one of the first Leyes businesses, it was the experience, perseverance, and an insatiable thirst for success that were mainly responsible for the birth of Team Leyes.

To have given up on the initial setbacks would not have worked for this young man, who maintained the necessary focus and patience while working to achieve his goals.

"Many stages of a business can take a long time, not everything will grow and progress from one day to the next. You have to be patient and work hard," this young entrepreneur advises other entrepreneurs.

It is precisely experience that has allowed Leyes to manage the resources at its disposal and take advantage of them to promote its business, even in the early days. Influencing marketing has been one of his key tools.

The association with different artists of the urban genre, among them, Khea, Ecko, Seven Kayne, and Alex Caniggia, has notably contributed to the expansion of Team Leyes.

For Kevin Leyes, the company's founder and CEO, it has been precisely the connection between these figures and their public that has granted much of the brand's recognition. Based on the aspiration of his fans to look like their favorite artist and to belong to the style imposed by Team Leyes. The company not only sells chains, bracelets, pendants, rings, earrings, watches, grillz but also focuses on the production of personalized luxury jewelry.

Leyes emphasizes that it is the authenticity that brings great value to the association with different artists, and beyond the number of followers in social networks, it is the interaction with them that brings value and loyalty.

Where is Team Leyes Headed?

It is not the age, nor the opportunities that have marked the history of the founder of Team Leyes. It has been the determination and the effort to achieve his projects that have carved his trajectory. And, although you might think that this young entrepreneur has reached the peak of his success at the age of 19, it is quite the opposite.

This seems to be only the beginning for him and his company, whose evolution is growing. In relation to the brand and company, he is expanding his horizons, from the United States.

In the meantime, Kevin Leyes does not stop and currently, in addition to this company, he runs Leyes Media, a public relations and social media marketing agency, and ensures that he is visualized in the execution of other e-commerce projects that promote his presence and his brand.

"I haven't reached my ceiling yet, and I don't think that ceiling has an end," highlighted Leyes, while advising entrepreneurs not to limit their expectations and not to give up on the first attempts.

"You are the only one responsible for transforming your reality. Many people dream of fame, material goods, and perfect lives, but... are you willing to pay the price for success?" finished Kevin Leyes.

To learn more about Team Leyes and Leyes Enterprises, visit teamleyes.com and leyesent.com. You can contact Kevin's team at booking@kevinleyes.com or phone them through +54 9 11 2267-9932.

