Team Ineos announce signing of Cameron Wurf

Cameron Wurf has joined Team Ineos but will continue to target Ironman triathlon

Team Ineos has announced the signing of triathlete Cameron Wurf, the 36-year-old Australian who last raced professionally on the road in early 2015.

The move follows swiftly after Vasil Kiryienka's retirement due to a recurring cardiac issue, which opened up a place on the British team's roster.

Wurf, who raced for Fuji-Servetto, Androni Giocattoli and Cannondale during his road career, has competed in Ironman triathlons since leaving road racing.

Wurf has often trained with his new team since 2017, and has regularly ridden with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. He said that his signing with Ineos is an evolution on what he's been doing for the past several years.

"We've tried a number of different approaches to my training and racing over the past few years and I've been getting better and faster as a result," said Wurf.

"This is an evolution of that approach. Since I've been competing in Ironman, everyone has started riding a lot faster, but they're also still running just as fast. This move will allow me to stay on the front foot because the bike is my strongest discipline."

"I'm focused on Kona [Ironman] in October but there's also an opportunity to be of use to the team when needed before that. I know lots of people in the team and have trained with many of the riders, and I feel like I fit in with the culture here.

"This is an organisation I've dreamt of being part of since it started and it's amazing to officially pull on the colours. I am really excited and proud to represent Team Ineos."

Wurf will make his debut for the team at Sunday's Cadel Evans Great Road Race in Australia.

