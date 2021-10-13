BCCI Unveil New Men's T20I Jersey India

There's just two more matches left of the IPL this season before players join their national camps for T20 World Cup duty.

While the tournament kicks-off on 17 October, India's campaign starts on the 24th with the big game against Pakistan. However, a BCCI post on social media has got fans already excited as the team's jersey has been launched for the big event.

Virat Kohli can be seen sporting the dark blue T20 jersey alongside Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

The jersey sports three stars above the BCCI logo representing India's two ODI World Cup and one T20 World Cup titles.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

This tournament is also slated to be Virat Kohli's last as India's T20I skipper after he announced his decision to give up the captaincy of the shortest format, in order to reduce his work load.

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the skipper's role but the BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement.

Both Virat and Rohit's teams are already out of the T20 World Cup and they have already joined the Indian team's bio-bubble in Dubai. In fact, among the big-ticket Indian team players, only Ravindra Jadeja is still competing in the IPL with his team CSK already through to the final.

Story continues

India's Practise Matches

While India's campaign at the T20 World Cup is slated to start on 24 October, the team will be playing two warm-up matches before the start of the tournament.

India will take on England on 18 October in Dubai and then play Australia on 20 October in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The first set of warm-up fixtures began on Tuesday (Oct 12), featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.BCCI Unveil New Men's T20I Jersey India ICSI CS Profession & Executive Exam Results Declared, Foundation Result Soon . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.