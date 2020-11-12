Team India Show Off Personalised PPE Kits as They Leave for Aus

Team India members assembled in their personalized PPE kits before their departure to Australia for the tour. After a long and tough season of Indian Premier League (IPL), the players were off for National duty for a long-ish tour Down Under.

Before their departure, players posted on their social media accounts about the same as it was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Here are some of the posts:

Skipper Virat Kohli posted, “En route Australia (indicated by the flag emoji),” along with Deepak Chahar in the picture.

The Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posting on his Instagram account said that he was looking forward to this tour and this is the new normal in regard to their appearances in masks and PPE kits.

View photos

Other players followed suit as they posted about their departure on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Senior performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan posted on his Instagram a picture with Tamil Nadu players, especially Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin and T Natarajan.

View photos

Not just Indian players, few of the Australian players were on the same flight, too. The leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with Glenn Maxwell and Andrew Tye. Australian opener David Warner, too, posted about the same.

View photos