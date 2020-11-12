The members of the Indian cricket team have assembled ahead of their tour of Australia. The players will share a dressing room once again after a gruelling season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and could be seen in PPE kits in images shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who did not play in the IPL this season, also posed with the rest of the players in the images along with head coach Ravi Shastri.

Customised PPE Kits✔️

Customised Mask☑️



How cool is this new look! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jnfuG1veWX





— BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2020

India's tour of Australia starts with a three-match ODI series from November 27. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series from December 4 after which a Test series consisting of four matches will be played from December 17. The last day of the fourth Test is scheduled for January 19.

The first Test to be played at Adelaide will be a day-night Test. Kohli will not be taking further part in the series after the first Test, as he will head home for the birth of his first child, while Rohit Sharma will join the team only for the Tests after he fully recovers from a hamstring injury he sustained during the IPL.

Team India Assemble With Personalised PPE Kits for Australia Tour