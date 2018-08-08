Team Hard signs Mini graduate Pidgley for rest of 2018 BTCC season

Team Hard signs Mini graduate for rest of '18

Mini Challenge graduate Ollie Pidgley will drive a Team Hard VW CC at Rockingham this weekend and will contest the remainder of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship season.

The 20-year-old, who switched to Minis this year after two seasons in the Renault UK Clio Cup, will take over the car previously used by Jake Hill and raced at Snetterton by Dan Welch.

"The move came about quickly, as these things often do! I spoke to [Team Hard boss] Tony Gilham and it's an opportunity I just had to grasp," said Pidgley.

"It's always been a dream of mine and locking in four BTCC race weekends is an unbeatable chance for me.

"I'm really, really looking forward to it. I've got everything in place and I'm ready to go."

Mini Challenge racer Pidgley previously drove a BTCC machine in 2016, running in Adam Morgan's Ciceley Racing Mercedes-Benz A-Class at the end of the year after competing with the team's Renault UK Clio Cup squad during the season.

Team Hard signs Mini graduate for rest of '18

"Purely in terms of that being front-wheel drive machinery, and a sequential box, it was a similar feel to what I've been used to," said Pidgely.

"Obviously, there's a step, in terms of performance and with the tyre but I feel physically ready.

"Procedurally, regarding sessions and the structure of a weekend, things will be different but adjusting to that won't be a problem.

"I'm going to just go about my business and see how we fare. I am not setting myself any specific targets at this moment."

Gilham said that he was hoping for a long-term relationship with Pidgley, who is a friend of fellow Team Hard racer Bobby Thompson.

"It's a change that's come about very quickly but we've been aware of Ollie for a while," said Gilham.

"Bobby Thompson and Ollie are close, and they share a similar profile - they're both young, hungry and up-and-coming drivers that deserve a chance in Britain's top-tier championship.

Story Continues

"The conversation was an easy one for us to have, and he's in the seat for the remainder of the season."