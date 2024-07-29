Who are Team GB's medal winners at Paris 2024?

UK Sport expects Team GB to win between 50 and 70 medals at Paris 2024. Can they beat the 64 from Tokyo 2020?

This page will be updated throughout the Olympics with the roll of honour of British medallists - and a tracker comparing the total to Tokyo.

Last updated at 20:00 BST on 29 July, 2024

Gold medals: 2

Laura Collett, Tom McEwan and Ros Canter

Equestrian - team eventing

How they did it: Great Britain retained the team eventing title they won in Tokyo to win Team GB's first gold medal at Paris 2024. Collett, McEwan and Canter ended the three-day competition with 91.30 penalties to finish a commanding 12.3 clear of host nation France, while Japan took bronze.

Tom Pidcock

Mountain biking

How he did it: It looked as though Pidcock would not be able to retain the Olympic title he first won in Tokyo when he suffered a puncture on lap three. He recovered in remarkable style, catching the leaders and overtaking France's Victor Koretzky late in the race for victory.

Silver medals: 5

Anna Henderson

Cycling - women's time trial

How she did it: Grace Brown took the lead from Henderson as the Australian finished more than a minute and a half quicker. But the final rider, the United States' world champion Chloe Dygert, was unable to better Henderson's time so the Briton claimed silver by less than one second.

Adam Peaty

Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke

How he did it: A tearful Peaty had to settle for Olympic silver as Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi snatched a shock gold by 0.02 seconds. Silver still caps a remarkable turnaround for Peaty, who had taken a break from the sport after issues with alcoholism and his mental health since his last gold in Tokyo.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams

Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform

How they did it: Daley won his fifth Olympic medal and Williams his first as they finished second behind China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao. Daley, 30, effectively retired from diving after winning synchronised 10m platform gold at the Tokyo Games, but was persuaded to return to the sport by his son Robbie.

Adam Burgess

Canoe slalom singles

How he did it: The 32-year-old qualified fourth fastest with a clean semi-final performance and produced another impressive run in the final to win his first Olympic medal, having missed out on the podium by 0.16 seconds in Tokyo.

Matt Richards

Swimming - men's 200m freestyle

How he did it: Richards missed out on a stunning Olympic gold by two hundredths of a second but took a thrilling silver behind David Popovici of Romania

Bronze medals: 3

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen

Diving - women's synchronised 3m springboard

How they did it: The British pair moved from fourth to third with an excellent final dive. A horrible mistake on Australia's final dive meant they failed to overhaul Harper and Mew Jensen, who claimed GB's first opening day medal since 2004.

Kimberley Woods

Canoe slalom - women's kayak

How she did it: In a dramatic final, Woods was holding on to third place in the standings with only reigning Olympic champion Ricarda Funk to run. But when Germany's Funk clipped a gate and picked up a 50-second penalty, the bronze was secured for 28-year-old Woods and Team GB.

Laura Collett

Equestrian - individual eventing

How she did it: Collett followed up her team eventing gold with an individual eventing bronze later the same day after a penalty-free jumping round.