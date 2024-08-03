Team GB win gold as men’s eights hold off Dutch after women take bronze

Team GB men's eights celebrate after winning gold at the Paris Olympics - PA/Peter Byrne

Great Britain finished with a gold medal in the traditional blue-riband event of the Olympic regatta – the men’s eight – as they lived up to their status as pre-race favourites.

Stroked brilliantly by Tom Ford, the eight stuck to the same plan that had brought them victory in last year’s world championships and this year’s European championships: row quickly but steadily for the first kilometre and then break the field with a push in the third 500 metres.

From trailing the Dutch eight by a canvas at both the first two checkpoints, the British pushed out to a second’s lead at 1500 metres – which equates to more than half a length – and then maintained that margin all the way to the finish line.

The win means that Britain will finish the regatta with eight medals – the most of any nation – even though the Dutch top the table with four golds to the Britons’ three.

That is the best haul since the London Olympics of 2012, and will put the memories of Tokyo’s drastic under-performance to bed once and for all. Credit to team director Louse Kingsley and her two head coaches – Paul Stannard and Andrew Randell – for turning around a listing ship.

Team GB win men’s eights gold: As it happened . . .

10:57 AM BST

Speaking after winning gold, Great Britain’s rowers said:

Jacob Dawson

“Massive mix of emotions. There is a bit of sadness that this is the end, but complete and total elation that we have finished off this project in the right way.”

Charlie Elwes

“99.9 per cent of that was perfect – but we did have a bit of a duff stroke on stroke one and that really scared us. But if you have a bit of a duff stroke, it almost fires you up another 20 per cent so we shot out of the start and just never looked back.”

Sholto Carnegie

“It was a long wait because we were sort of the last ones to go down the track. Seeing everyone else get their medals means that you learn from it and you can look at things that they did really well, but there were times where we just wanted to get racing. We have stuck together and worked so hard since Tokyo, but it still hasn’t sunk in. I can’t really believe this is real.”

10:51 AM BST

Simon Briggs reports from Vaires-sur-Marne

The British women seemed pretty pleased with their bronze. The Romanian crew were the class of the field, and then it was going to be two from three of GB, Canada and USA. The priority in that situation is not to finish fourth!

As for the men...What a row! Great Britain behind the Dutch by 0.12 seconds at 500, and exactly the same margin at the halfway mark, but they blew the competition away over the third 500, which is their approved style. They led by a second with 500 to go and held the margin steady. Everything went to plan. And the end of a wonderful performance from the Britons at this regatta. The memories of Tokyo have been well and truly put to bed.

Cox Harry Brightmore stands up to celebrate gold medal triumph with his rowing mates - Francois Nel/Getty Images

10:42 AM BST

Zeidler takes gold for Germany

The big German won at a canter in the end, it was never in question really with Zeidler leading comfortably from start to finish. Simon van Dorp will be disappointed to say the least. He looked a lock for the silver but ran out of steam towards the end, letting the unaffiliated Yauheni Zalaty to take second place. Van Dorp will still get a spot on the podium with a bronze though.

10:39 AM BST

Zeilder and Van Dorp in two man race

Gold and silver are wrapped up but who will win gold and who will win silver?

Zeidler has led from start to 250m left and is showing no signs of weakness whatsoever.

Van Dorp will be happy to take silver now. Zeidler way out in front.

10:36 AM BST

Men’s single sculls A final begins

It’s a delayed start to the A final but we are finally ready for off. No GB representatives in this one. Germany’s Oliver Zeidler has started well. 1260m to go and he’s still out in front with Simon van Dorp of the Netherlands pushing for the silver.

10:17 AM BST

GB TAKE GOLD IN MEN’S EIGHT

Incredible pulling from the Britons Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charles Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin and Tom Ford. It’s gold for Team GB with a time of 5:22.88. The Dutch take silver. USA take bronze.

This is Team GB’s 10th gold medal of the games.

ICONIC scenes.



10:15 AM BST

500m to go and GB out in front

Gold is within their reach now. This would be massive. It’s been a pretty picture perfect race so far for them.

10:14 AM BST

Another medal for GB in men’s eight?

The men’s eight has just started. The Netherlands are favourites and were, in fact, out in front early on. However, Team GB are neck-and-neck with the Dutch now. The two eights do battle.

GB have 700m to go. Can they take the gold?

10:07 AM BST

Women prime movers for GB, with five of the seven medals

A solid showing from the women’s eight and their bronze is the seventh medal for the British team - the most of any nation at this regatta, although the Dutch will finish first now with their four golds to Britain’s two golds (and a chance to add a third in the men’s eight shortly). Interestingly, the women have been the prime movers for the Britons, with five of the seven medals to date (five out of eight, one would assume, after the upcoming men’s eight).

10:04 AM BST

Bronze for Team GB in women’s eight

That final push just wasn’t enough for silver but bronze it not to be scoffed at. Romania take the gold medal as predicted while the Canadians will take the podium with silver in hand.

There was about 200m there where it looked like Team GB might push past Canada and take the silver but there wasn’t enough in the tank to finish strong.

Oh well. Bronze it is, and a spot on the podium. The GB medal count rises to 28.

GB win bronze in the Women's Eight Final - Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

09:56 AM BST

No surges to catch Romania

The Romanian team aren’t showing any signs of letting up with 500m to go. GB going for silver, they’re gaining ground on Canada.

One last push for team GB

09:53 AM BST

Romania in the lead

The favourites are out in front with a stroke rate of 41 but the Canadians are right there with them (stroke rate of 38). GB in third, pulling for their lives.

900m to go....

09:45 AM BST

Women’s eight final about to start

Another golden chance for Team GB! Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Harriet Taylor and Annie Campbell-Orde are the medal hopefuls here. Romania are the favourites for the gold medal. Canada are the reigning champions. Is there an upset on the cards?

09:39 AM BST

Time change for Men’s single sculls A final

There’s been a bit of a shake up in the schedule. Reports are saying that the bus carrying the athletes competing in the men’s single sculls A final will be late due to a hold up (presumably traffic) so that final will now take place after the two eight’s finals at 10.30am (UK time). The eight’s finals will get underway at the same time, no changes there.

09:33 AM BST

Florijn wins gold for Netherlands in women’s A final

The headlines will be written in Dutch as The Netherlands Karolien Florijn wins gold. She was pushed to the end by Emma Twigg of New Zealand who wins silver. Lithuania’s Viktorija Senkute and Australia’s Tara Rigney rowed it out for the bronze but Senkute pipped it by a hair.

Florijn throws her arms into the air in delight as she picks up gold - Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

09:25 AM BST

1000m to go in women’s A final

The Netherlands’ Korolien Florijn is out in front here but is being followed closely by Emma Twigg of NZ

09:22 AM BST

Photo finish in men’s single sculls B final

It literally couldn’t be closer in the men’s B final where Romania’s Mihai Chiruta and Dane Sverri Nielsen both cross the line with a time of 6:44.83. Unfortunately for Chiruta it seems the nose of Nielsen’s shell crossed the line first. Agonising!

09:16 AM BST

Germany’s Alexandra Foester win’s women’s single sculls B final

Foester posted a time of 7:23.53 to win the B final, beating out Tatsiana Klimovich by just over two seconds. The men’s B final is now underway with Croatia in the lead.

Alexandra Foester of Germany wins the women's single sculls B final - Maxim Shipenkov/Shutterstock

09:06 AM BST

Team USA’s Jacob Plihal wins men’s single sculls C final

With the morning’s best winning time so far, Team USA’s Jacob Plihal wins the men’s C final with a time of 6:41.97.

Jacob Plihal reacts after winning the Men's Single Sculls Final C at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

08:47 AM BST

Winners so far this morning

It really was neck-and-neck in the women’s single sculls C final but ultimately it was Serbia’s Jovana Arsic who prevailed. There was three other women’s single sculls finals this morning; D, E and F. Morocco’s Majdouline El Allaoui won the F final, Algerian Nihed Benchadli won E and Paraguay’s Alejandra Alonso Alderete won D.

Men’s single sculls finals also yielded some worthy winners this morning. The F final was won by Lebanese athlete Mohamed Bukrah, E was won by Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan and the D final winner was Quentin Antognelli of Monaco.

08:31 AM BST

Team GB going for gold in Rowing Eight’s finals

Historically speaking, rowing is one of Team GB’s most successful sports (third-most successful). GB will be hoping to continue their success at the Paris Games after the women won their quadruple sculls on Wednesday (July 31). Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott and Georgina Brayshaw received gold medals in a spectacular photo finish. Also, on Thursday (August 1), Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten took home silver in the women’s four, while bronzes were won in the women’s double sculls (Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Becky Wilde) and men’s four (Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson).

Friday (August 2), saw GB in action at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, and winning more medals. This time Oliver Wynn-Griffith and Tom George won silver in the men’s pairs final while Emily Craig and Imogen Grant picked up another gold medal for GB when they won the Lightweight women’s double sculls final.

Tune in today to see GB compete for the coveted gold in the women’s and men’s eight finals. The women’s final takes place at 9.50am while the men’s final gets underway at 10.l0am (UK time).

Enjoy!