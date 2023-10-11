Team GB talking up rivalry with Paris 2024 hosts France as first athletes announced

The first 10 athletes to be announced to represent Team GB at Paris 2024 were announced at St Pancras station

By Tom Harle, Sportsbeat

Team GB are fanning the flames of a rivalry with hosts France for the title of top European nation at Paris 2024.

Ten sailors have been announced as the first British athletes selected for next summer's Games, firing the unofficial starting gun on the countdown to the Olympics.

France finished eighth in the medal table in Tokyo but Team GB expect the 'host nation bounce' to make for tight competition between the two old rivals.

"I don't know whether it's an unfair advantage but if you're the home team, you design the marathon course, the road race, all of these things that we did at London 2012," said Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England.

"Having a successful host nation is massive for the Olympics, for the public support for the Games. You look at the excitement around what the French team are bringing to the Rugby World Cup.

"To be candid, France didn't have a great Tokyo but we can see in a number of sports that they're on a serious upward curve. We're looking forward to the competition with them, we embrace it, we love it and we're excited."

Team GB are targeting a fifth successive top-five medal table finish as a minimum and retaining their title as the top European nation, aiming to take around 370 athletes across the Channel.

Historic team performances at World Championships in athletics, cycling and canoe slalom mean that Olympic bosses are bullish.

"I think the wheels would have to come off for us to not be in the top five," said England.

"We're very confident of that, we want to top European nation again and these are the small stepping stones to get the British public behind us.

"We don't want to put any pressure on our athletes but the team is in very good shape. At what is effectively a home Games, we're pretty confident we'll do very well."

Neither the perilous state of global security, nor recent crowd control issues experienced in France at the Rugby World Cup and Champions League final, are causing Team GB undue concern.

"Security is always top of our list and we're not doing anything in Paris that we didn't do in Tokyo, Rio, or London," said England. "We've got every confidence in the organising committee's plans."

Team GB are the most successful sailing nation in Olympic history and finished top of the sport's medal table last time out with three golds and five medals in Tokyo.

Sailing's target for Paris is three to five medals and echoing the wider narrative, Mark Robinson, Team GB Sailing Team Leader and RYA Performance Director, warned of French rivals.

"The French will be tough to beat on home soil," said Robinson. "Some of the equipment changes have benefited them and they had athletes ready to go.

"Look, I think we'll make our medal target. It's always been about whether we can convert to gold, the government trusts all sports to go and get medals, they don't specify the colour. It will come down to us, the French, a little bit with the Dutch."

Olympic medallists Emma Wilson, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, as well as three-time Olympian Saskia Tidey, are among the first 10 athletes selected.

Formula Kite European champion Ellie Aldridge and Micky Beckett, world silver medallist in the ILCA 7, lead the way among the debutants.

Athletes were not selected in three of the 10 Olympic boat classes.

Team GB are yet to qualify quota places in the mixed 470 and men's Formula Kite, with final opportunities coming next year. Hannah Snellgrove qualified the ILCA 6 at August's World Championships but has been asked by selectors to demonstrate better form.