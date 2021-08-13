Team GB silver medalist CJ Ujah suspended for suspected doping breach

British sprinter CJ Ujah has been provisionally suspended for an alleged violation of anti-doping rules.

The team GB athlete, 27, from Enfield, north London, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team.

Following the conclusion of the Games, the International Testing Agency was notified of an additional “adverse analytical finding”.

A sample was collected after Ujah competed in the final on August 6 and the result was reported at a laboratory two days later.

Ujah was found to have presence of a prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators and help with building muscle.

If the case against him is proven, he could face losing his relay silver medal along with the rest of the British team.

The runner was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were beaten on the finish line by Italy.

Ujah now has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample. If requested and if the sample confirms the initial result, the case will go to the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As well as the British athlete, Bahrain’s 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenya sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU confirmed.

A statement from the AIU read: “The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences, if any, should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

“Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings.”

